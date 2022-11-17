MSU Library and Surplus Store Team Up for Sustainable Clothing Repair Marathon





On Tuesday, students and community members gathered on the second floor of MSU’s main library for a clothes-fixing marathon. The event aimed to educate attendees on how repairing their old items could reduce clothing waste and make clothing more unique in the process. The event was a collaboration between the MSU Library Makerspace and the MSU Surplus Store. The Makerspace provided sewing machines, needles, thread and space for the event. The Surplus Store, the retailer where MSU sells used and unneeded furniture and clothing, provided tattered clothes and fabrics for students to repair or combine into something entirely new.

It’s just the things that we can’t sell or really don’t want to sell, we have huge baskets of them and we bring them to events like this, said Laura Clay, digital storytelling junior. Clay works for the surplus store creating sustainable events and initiatives. She said that in recent years the store has tried to be more sustainable by sorting and finding uses for items they receive but cannot sell. Attendees picked out boxes of tattered fabrics and clothing provided by the MSU Surplus Store, during the MSU Library’s Clothing Repair-A-Thon on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. — Alex Walter | state news

The biggest focus of the event was visible mending. Based on Japanese tradition and increasingly popular across the world, it is a type of mending that adds designs and patterns to holes and tears in clothing. “Fixing shouldn’t be about hiding mistakes, it’s about celebrating them and celebrating the fix,” said MSU Makerspace Coordinator Jamie Moriarty. Participants learned to add patterns and even new patterns and fabrics to their mending. Digital Storytelling Junior Laura Clay shows off the new design she added to the hood of her sweatshirt, at the MSU Library’s Clothing Repair-A-Thon on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. — Alex Walter | state news

MSU Archivist Susan OBrien is an experienced fixer. She taught participants how to use sewing machines and create stylish repairs. OBrien said the easiest projects for new menders are fixing zippers on pants and more broadly anything with tough fabrics like denim. It depends on the fabric. Some fabrics you just touched and they want to rip or fall apart,” OBrien said. It can be frustrating if you’re new to it, but denim is very forgiving. OBrien also reminded attendees that older fabrics tend to be stiffer, a fact embraced by the hobbyists in attendance. Fueled by social media, second-hand clothing has exploded in popularity in recent years and is just one of the ways event organizers hope students can make more sustainable fashion choices. Barb Burns-Briggs, a retired elementary school teacher and former MSU student and parent, was repairing and reusing clothes long before durability was her priority. Today, she is happy to see it becoming more common. I’m glad to hear more people are doing it,” Burns-Briggs said. ”It was my obsession and I’m happy to hear that young people are getting used to it too. In all, 15 students and community members repaired items at the event. Prior to the start of the event, Moriarty said her focus was not on participation, but rather on what could be taught to those who attended. I would say it’s more about quality interactions than quantity, Moriarty said. Support student media!

