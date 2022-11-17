falguni nayar: Didn’t get into the fashion business to justify our assessment: Falguni Nayar, CEO of Nykaa

A year after taking her company public, Falguni Nayar, founder and CEO of omnichannel beauty retailer Nykaa, says the next big goal is to achieve profitability for her fashion and business-to-business (B2B) units. with reasonable growth rates, although shares of the Mumbai-based company suffered a correction amid a broader rout in tech stocks, both globally and in India.

Nayar,

who was voted CEO of the Year at the 2022 Economic Times Startup Awards, had raised tiny outside capital and made profits in a typically cash-intensive e-commerce industry before embarking on a bumper IPO.

She spoke to ET’s Samidha Sharma about the company’s journey to a public listing, the massive shift from euphoria to caution for new era tech stocks and Nykaas focusing on its fashion business and B2B.

Edited excerpts:



From private company to listed public entity, how has the past year been for Nykaa? As CEO, you’ve seen stocks go from strength to rout, especially for tech companies





Markets have changed over the past year after our IPO, and investors are asking for more accountability on short-term numbers, but we’ve always been focused on our unit economics and on the path to profitability. .

So, for us, explaining what is happening is not difficult. Investors tell us that Nykaa has been great at transparency and the information we share on unit economics, gross merchandise value (GMV) and Ebitda levels for beauty, fashion and our new businesses coming.

The past four quarters have been spent explaining how we are investing in the future.

What did these investors tell you?





They are generally satisfied with the economics of our unit in terms of gross margins, and the execution and marketing costs are very well under control. But they want it all to go to the bottom line, which hasn’t happened as we are investing in a post-Covid-19 environment which has shown results this quarter.

You told us last year that Nykaa was built to be a public company. Do you feel the same a year after enrolling?





We had a large non-developer base above 45%, so we had to sell to a private equity player or list. And doing an IPO was always better.

However, if you can start a business without raising a lot of capital with 100% ownership, there are obviously advantages to that. Being public puts you under quarterly pressure. It’s like running a long-term marathon with a sprint every quarter; makes it very difficult.

Was it stressful?





We need to go back to deliver the right performance, convincingly explain and communicate what we are doing to investors

What do you think of the share price, which has fallen considerably since the IPO?





I think the listing price is not what we should be focusing on. I get this advice from seasoned promoters and even investors.

They always say that Rs 2,200 is not your doing, and if it goes to Rs 850 (pre-bonus) it won’t be because of you either. So all we can do as a company is keep delivering performance and building for the long haul.

Note: FSN E-Commerce, which manages Nykaa, saw its shares drop 3.9% on Wednesday to close at Rs 184.50. The stock is currently trading 1.6% below its adjusted IPO price as it plunged almost 45% from its adjusted listing price of Rs 333.50. Nykaa shares which were sold at Rs 1,125 each last year, were listed at Rs 2,001 on November 10, 2021.

Last week, the company issued five free shares for every share held.

.

How do you view the overall tech pack that was listed last year amid the bull market? What was your learning?





Other tech companies that also went public had fund investments that wanted cash, so that made sense. I admire many of these professional and seasoned CEOs who run big companies; they all say adversity is the best time to build.

In the early months of Covid-19, Nykaa recorded a monthly loss of Rs 40 crore; until then, we had never lost more than Rs 25 crore in a full year. We only had a balance of Rs 100 crore as we never raised much external capital. May (2020) was slightly better, but we were sitting on inventory.

That’s when we decided to do more inventory and do our two sales events, which was a bold move. So companies can’t be too scared.

Do you foresee a slowdown in consumption?





Whether it’s fashion or beauty, discretionary spending is currently strong. But due to the unfavorable macro environment, even if the CEO is optimistic, they recognize that while this season has been good, growth will not continue at the same pace.

Luckily, we won through the holiday and wedding season, so we didn’t see any drop in demand.

What was the thinking behind Nykaa Superstore, which challenges the distribution and supply chain of brands?





The secret sauce of FMCG companies was their distribution weight, which is kept in-house. Nykaa realized there was a proliferation of beauty brands, so we started this whole third-party distribution platform. It’s a win-win for retailers and Nykaa.

We are building a distribution channel that is interested, (a) insights into what is most popular in the retailer’s area and helps launch new brands on our platform. We already have a lakh of small retailers and family stores like pharmacies, specialty beauty stores, that have signed up with us.

The analysis on Nykaa Fashion is that you entered the market to expand your Total Addressable Market (TAM) because beauty alone wouldn’t have given you that kind of rich valuation





This was never to justify Nykaa’s assessment. We knew fashion was five times more important than beauty and that the customer is the same and we know how they buy. These buyers know that Nykaa is a trendy brand, so we saw that they were ready to engage with us on fashion, which is why we got into this business.

I think it went very well. We’ve dominated beauty with over 30% of the online beauty market, but we’re falling short in fashion. Right now we’re at 2% market share, and (if) we get to 5%, it’s going to be a big deal. We are not targeting the mass market.

But the competition is fierce in fashion





There are two players – Myntra and Reliance Ajio – in the market. The space had opened five years ago and they all closed, so when Nykaa started in the beauty space, everyone said it was not good; now everyone thinks it’s a big business. There’s magic in a multi-brand cart that’s what works for beauty.

You launched private labels, concluded multiple acquisitions after your IPO? What is the inorganic growth strategy given the palpable slowdown in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) market?





Private labels will play an important role in fashion. We have 11 of those 20 dresses that we acquired before the IPO and then we launched the lingerie brand Nykd, both of which now record Rs 100 crore in annual GMV revenue rate.

When it comes to acquisitions, investment bankers keep telling us about deals, but we always carefully weigh build versus buy decisions.

