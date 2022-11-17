Fashion company Joules falls into administration, putting 1,600 jobs at risk | Retail business





Fashion company Joules has officially fallen into conservatorship, putting 1,600 jobs and the future of retailers 132 stores at risk. The company said on Monday it had filed a notice of appointment of directors after failing to secure emergency funding. It has now hired administrators from Interpath Advisory, who said stores would remain open while they weighed options for the business. Interpath added that it had witnessed overwhelming interest from potential suitors to grab the brand and its assets since revealing its intention to file for bankruptcy. The company made the move after emergency talks last week with investors, including its founder Tom Joule, failed to raise the necessary funds. Will Wright, Head of Restructuring at Interpath Advisory, said: Joules is one of the most recognizable names on the high street, with a unique brand identity and a loyal customer base. Over the next few weeks, we will endeavor to continue to operate all stores as a going concern during this vitally important Christmas trading period while we assess options for the group, including a possible sale. At this stage, we are optimistic that we can secure a future for this great British brand. Joules said all stores and concessions will operate as normal, while online orders will also be delivered as usual. He added that valid gift cards can still be redeemed, but customers will no longer be able to purchase new gift cards. Customers will also be able to exchange items in-store but will no longer be offered refunds after administration. Joules, which is best known for its patterned wellington jackets and boots, has struggled with declining sales for months. He attributed the slowdown in trade to the cost of living crisis and the summer heatwave in the UK, which reduced demand for his chic winter boots. Share values ​​in Joules had fallen more than 95% in the past 12 months to 9.22p last Friday. At this price, the market value of the company was 10.3 million. Its net debt at the end of October was 25.7 million, with a revolving credit facility of 5 million due to be repaid on November 30. Company founder Joule, who started the company in 1989 after spotting a market for the colored wellies at national fairs, said on Monday he was sorry for a deeply disappointing day for Joules and a sad day for me personally. The entrepreneur earned tens of millions of pounds from the company’s 2016 listing on London’s Aim stock market, but continued as a non-executive director. He returned as an executive in September to try to lead a last-minute turnaround.

