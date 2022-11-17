Fashion
Serena Williams’ THREE unique wedding dresses, including a $3.5 million “superwoman” gown
Nicholas Murphy
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian tied the knot in New Orleans on November 16, 2017 on their anniversary, check out the tennis star’s three very different wedding dresses.
Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have been married for five years after getting married sentimental Disney themed wedding on November 16, 2017.
To mark their anniversary, we remember the tennis pro’s three gorgeous wedding dresses, from her “superwoman” gown to her feather mini with Nike sneakers. Take a look at her very different – but equally stunning – outfits designed by Princess Kate’s wedding dress designerSarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.
WATCH: 9 of the most amazing celebrity weddings of all time
Alongside a photo of her strapless ballgown dress, she explained to her Instagram followers, “For the first dress When Anna Wintour asked me what I wanted to wear, I said, ‘A cape, I just want to wear a cape’ she said, “Well Sarah Burton with @alexandermcqueen is the one for you.” Thank you Anna, thank you Sarah, I felt like a princess and a superwoman at the same time. [photo]: @mistadubb @ericamelissa_.”
As she walked down the aisle of the Center for Contemporary Art in New Orleans, she paired it with an ornate cape and XIV Karats jewelry, which was worth a total of $3.5 million. Her bridesmaids wore custom Galia Lahav dresses in champagne tones.
Alexis shared a preview of Serena’s first dress by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen
Serena said Vogue United States: “I flew to London to meet Sarah and ended up falling in love with the prom dress silhouette, which is the complete opposite of what I would have ever thought I would choose for myself. J loved the idea of making a really spectacular prom dress, and it turned out to be an incredibly special piece.”
But she also had two other outfit changes at home The beauty and the Beast-inspired wedding. During the evening, the bride opted for a beaded and feather-embellished Versace gown that Donatella Versace said required five embroiderers “worked nonstop” for “1,500 hours.”
The tennis pro changed into a Versace dress for the reception
Finally, Serena donned a mini dress with a feathered skirt for her first dance at Tale as old as the world. And although an unearthed clip of the newlyweds on the dance floor shared by Alexis shows Serena teaming her dress with sparkly heels, she reportedly prioritized comfort in the evening and opted for some bejeweled Nike trainers!
Serena and Alexis got engaged in December 2016 in Rome where they first met, and they welcomed daughter Olympia shortly before their 2017 wedding.
The bride then paired her third wedding dress with sneakers
Speaking to HELLO!, Serena explained that their November 16 wedding date was deliberately chosen to honor the groom’s late mother who died nine years prior.
“It’s her birthday, and we wanted her to be represented at the wedding. Obviously, we wish she could be there for that, but choosing her birthday as our wedding date was a good way to ensure that she is always involved and made us feel more connected to her in our day.”
