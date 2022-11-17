Fashion
[email protected] welcomes Retroftes Ohad Seroya
Ohad Seroya, founder and executive director of luxury clothing brand Retroftes, visited the University for an interview with [email protected] on Wednesday evening.
The Israeli designer and businessman founded the multi-brand design showroom Mint in New York as well as two of his own brands, Retrofte and a more contemporary clothing brand that bears his name. Seroya engaged the students as he discussed a variety of topics, including growing up in Israel, opening his first boutique at age 22, and moving to New York to launch his career.
Held at the List Art Center, the event consisted of an interview with Seroya hosted by Seabass Immonen 23, a Brown-RISD dual degree student and director of the [email protected] design team. After the interview, the students had the opportunity to participate in a meeting with the designer.
After being introduced by [email protected] co-director Natalia Brown, 23, Seroya took to the stage wearing a monochrome beige outfit from her eponymous brand.
Seroya sprinkled his impassioned replies with the occasional joke. It’s my fan, he said, laughing as the wind rattled the side door to the bedroom as if someone were knocking on the door.
After explaining that her Retrofte brand is meant to serve as an in-your-closet party scene that celebrates confidence and sexiness, Seroya delved into her childhood. He revealed that his mother worked as a cleaner and he often accompanied her to work. Through this experience, he and his mother were exposed to the wardrobes of wealthier people.
Even though they didn’t have a lot of money, Seroya raved about her mother’s style and said she would always look like a superstar, richer than richer people.
He started creating his own designs at 16 after working at local Diesel, an Italian clothing brand. Because he had to wear clothes from the store as an employee, he finally had access to the quality fabrics he admired so much. He said he would cut, roll and wash the clothes to make them unique.
When people started asking him where he got his clothes, he said he had a distinct thought: Let’s make some money, honey. He started selling his own bleached jeans and redesigned t-shirts.
Seroya eventually opened her own boutique in Tel Aviv. Although he didn’t make much money, he wasn’t discouraged. He then moved to New York to open the Mint showroom and eventually Retrofte and Seroya.
Today I go to Israel like a king, Seroya said.
He said he lets every job he does teach him something different. As a waiter, he learned to be polite to customers no matter what; while working as a choreographer, he learned to direct groups of people; and from his work as a photographer, he acquired technical skills that he still uses today in photo shoots.
Seroya said he was afraid to start his own brand at first, but then his husband encouraged him to overcome his fears and he started Retrofte. He added that persistent effort was key to the brand’s success: After a distributor initially turned down his collection, Seroya reworked the entire line and directed a new photoshoot.
It’s not a lookbook, it’s a brand, he remembers telling the model during this shoot. Her photos convinced luxury retailers FWRD and Barneys to sell her designs.
When asked what advice he would give to those aspiring to a career in fashion, Seroya insisted on being patient, something I’m not, and listening. He attributed much of his success to the people around him: from his interns to his mother to her husband. He pointed out that while you don’t have to follow everyone’s advice, you should be open to what people say and accept some feedback.
Some audience members came out inspired by the conversation with Seroya. Listening to her story was just an eye opener for me,” [email protected] Director of Event Operations Erika Luter 24 told .
One of the most insightful things is that being a designer isn’t just about designing, Brown said. Hes more of a businessman now.
For some, takeout was less concrete. Kaitung Yeung, a student at the Rhode Island School of Design, remarked: I liked its vibe.
