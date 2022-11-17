Dua Lipa channels Britney Spears in a maxi denim dress





Dua Lipa has been called the Cher of our generation (much to the chagrin of Cher herself). She’s worn several looks over the years that seem to reference some of Chers’ most iconic style moments, but now Lipa has seemingly moved on to fellow pop star Britney Spears. On Wednesday, Lipa shared a series of photos wearing a maxi denim dress, and of course since Spears stepped out at the 2001 American Music Awards in an upcycled denim dress, no one else has been able to wear one without cheering. the comparisons. to the singer. The Lipas version is from the Spring 2023 Blumarine collection. Creative director Nicola Brognano, a master of Y2K fashion references, presented two versions of this dress on the runway in different washes, and Lipa opted for the lighter choice. The look features a strapless top trimmed with flat studs that run the length of the body-hugging skirt, which continues to form a small train behind the singer. A wide belt sits haphazardly across her waist, with a gothic Blumarine B placed in the center as a buckle. Lipa also snagged the runway’s diamond cross necklace to complete her look. But while Spears had a denim suit-clad Justin Timberlake by her side when she debuted her denim dress at the AMAs, Lipa took the look solo, soaking up all the attention for herself. . Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The singer shared the photos in the dress in honor of her 93rd show on the Future Nostalgia Tour. Lipa has spent most of the year traveling the world, performing in his custom Balenciaga and Mugler suits, while modeling looks straight off the runway in his spare time. Wednesday night marks her last show before she heads to Albania for one more stop to celebrate the country’s Independence Day. But just because Lipa won’t be traveling the world for work anymore doesn’t mean she’ll stop serving looks. If we’ve learned anything from the singer, it’s that she’ll always find the time to present us with outrageous, unique, and enviable ensembles.

