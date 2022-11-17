Top 10 Watches For Men: Watches Under 8000 | Most Wanted Products





When it comes to high-end wristwatches, some specific high-end brands have always been the benchmark. Some high-end brands are recognized worldwide as symbols of opulence and a model of effective branding. But buying an extremely luxurious watch is not everyone’s cup of tea, so here are some of the brands that offer high-end and luxury watches below Rs. 8000. However, not to mention watches from finest luxuries from the most prestigious manufacturers in the industry. Watches, like any other collectible, can be passed down from generation to generation. If you are looking for something more specific, check out the best luxury watch brands for men mentioned here. If you don’t know where to start, here is a compiled list of top 10 men’s watches available in India. Congratulations! You have successfully voted Log in to see the result Starting off this incredible list with this incredible and exclusive watch from the Scuderia Ferrari boutique. Ferrari is a brand that surely fascinates us all just by its name. This renowned car brand also manufactures some of the most luxurious and exclusive wristwatches for men at an attractive price. Plus, let’s talk about this luxurious and exclusive Scuderia Ferrari SF wristwatch featuring a stunning blue dial with Ferrari branding in the center. Moreover, its numerals are also done in sporty fonts to make this product look sportier than ever.

Next on this list is this exquisite watch from Casio. This sleek metal strap watch from Casio is perfectly crafted to give you that raw look. Moreover, its silver metal bracelet which is made of high quality stainless steel ensures its durability even if you use this Casio Edifice analog watch roughly. Additionally, the neon blue hands on this exquisite black dial look fabulous and sporty. However, wearing this watch will surely turn a lot of necks looking at this beautiful watch.

Fastrack a popular watch will not let you down after purchasing this watch. This premium quality black dial watch from Fastrack is crafted with craftsmanship and pure elegance to provide class to enjoy on your wrist. Additionally, this Fastrack watch comes with a red leather belt that complements that premium looking black dial. In addition, it has perfectly silver-colored minute and second hands. Wearing this watch to your office or to a high profile party will surely make you stand out from the crowd.

Luxury watchmaker Armani Exchange has made this watch at a much lower price than their other watches. Known for manufacturing high-end wristwatches, Armani Exchange offers superior quality along with amazing features on their high-end wristwatches. However, this watch from Armani Exchange has a unique and stylish silicone strap that complements the dial of this watch beautifully and is also very comfortable to wear. The blue line textured strap which looks amazing is unique and will surely give you a stylish look.

This beautiful and elegant black dial watch from Tommy Hilfiger advances on this list of watches for the top 10 brands for men. Tommy Hilfiger, a luxury and premium brand has crafted this watch wonderfully using good quality raw materials that will surely last longer than you thought. Additionally, the strap of this Tommy Hilfiger watch is relatively thinner than other analog watches on this list, making it perfect for men who don’t have large, bold wrists. To add to the benefits, this Tommy Hilfiger analog dial watch comes with a 2 year warranty which is backed by the manufacturer.

Next on this list of stylish and top 10 men’s watches is this Titan Octane Chronograph Watch. This stunning wristwatch from Titan has an exclusive chronograph design that is multi-colored and will surely look great on your wrist. In addition, this Titan octane watch has three small dials, one of which indicates the 24-hour clock, another indicates the seconds and the third specifically indicates the minutes. Plus, its black strap matches the gold case of this watch brilliantly to give you that solid and bold formal look.

Moving ahead on this list of top 10 men's watches, next up is this retro looking Casio analog black dial watch. Brilliantly designed and crafted, this Casio analog watch will surely give that retro look that is currently all the rage. In addition, its beautiful gold and silver metal bracelet made of solid and eternal stainless steel ensures its long service life. Speaking of durability, this watch is water resistant up to 50 meters and comes with a 2 year warranty.

Succeeding this list of watches for men under Rs. 8000 here is this analog watch from Invicta. Invicta may not be as famous as some of the leading watchmakers in the market, but one thing is for sure, Invicta makes watches that are worth their price tag. Talking about this blue dial watch from Invicta has a plain two-tone design with a case that has blue and gold undertones. Moreover, the blue dial of this extraordinary watch has two white minute and hour hands to give it a more attractive look.

Speaking of premium and luxury watches for men, how can you leave that blue analog Lacoste watch behind? Lacoste watches are sold all over the world solely by the brand name and its credibility. Moreover, it is not just because of their marketing programs and popularity, but because of the premium quality and design they offer to their customers and this blue watch is a great example of that. This all-blue watch will surely give you that funky look as well as the quality that most watches can’t do.

Summing up this list of the 10 best watches for men with this exclusive Armitron quartz watch for men. This retro Armitron men’s watch is something we don’t often see at this price point. In the midst of digital and smartwatch fashion, finding a pure and retro analog watch can be a difficult task, but this watch could solve that problem for you. Additionally, this watch from Armitron has a round dial with no printed or engraved numbers on the dial, it also has a raised outer ring, stick indexes and a date dial at 6 o’clock which makes it more versatile.

Top 10 Men’s Watches – FAQ



What is the best men’s watch?

To complete your collection, add a chronograph racing watch, digital watch or pocket watch. These are all great options if you’re looking for the best men’s watch. How do you know if a watch is reliable?

Some of the most important factors to consider when buying a watch are:1. PVD is used to coat at least (316L) stainless steel with titanium.2. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal (for frequent use) with a water resistance rating of 10 ATM.3. Superior quartz movement or authorized mechanical movement4. There are no visible dents or loose parts, and the finish is flawless. What is the best arm for wearing a wristwatch?

It is generally recommended to wear your watch on your non-dominant wrist. Therefore, if you are right-handed, like most people, you will wear your watch on your left arm. DISCLAIMER

