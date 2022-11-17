Lizzo Gifts 2019 American Music Awards Performance Dress to TikTok Fan – VIBE.com





Lizzo reached out to a fan who asked the star via TikTok if she could wear one of her dresses for a red carpet event. The Special The 34-year-old singer responded to user Aurielle Marie’s request by sending her the stunning dress she wore during her performance at the 2019 American Music Awards. According to Marie, she needed a high-end look to to assist Out magazine’s upcoming Out100 gala after being unable to find a dress that was “big female dog and red carpet ready.” Speaking to Lizzo in the original clip, Marie said (via page 6), “I know you know what it’s like to be the biggest bitch in the room and all the scrutiny and hyper-visibility that goes with it because I watched you talk about it. But the more I go a long time without something to wear, the less I want to be there. The TikToker originally asked if she could wear Lizzo’s Emmys dress. Photo by Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images. She then asked the “Good As Hell” singer if she could wear the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown that Lizzo wore on the 2022 Emmys red carpet. “So I said, let me do a little TikTok because you never know what can happen,” Marie continued. “Can I please, please, please wear your 2022 Emmys dress, please, which is my favorite!” As the pop star held up her Emmy dress, she was happy to send the fan her equally fabulous Dauxilly gown from the AMAs, which she donned while singing her track “Jerome.” “Shut up !” Marie screamed, jumping up and down while carrying her present before she began to burst into tears. Mary later caught on Twitter shout it Love, Lizzo star for watching over her fellow fashionista. ” You all. So Lizzo… YOU Lizzo gave me a dress for the @outmagazine#out100 gala. He was supposed to arrive on Friday but arrived literally ten minutes before we left for our flight to New York. That’s wonderful. AS???????? I SCREAM !!!!!!! I CAN’T WAIT TO SHOW YOU!” Check out the happy clip below. Tiktok is so amazing. This Author Has To Accept The Biggest Prize Of Her Career And She Made A Video Asking Lizzo For Her 2019 AMA Performance Dress And pic.twitter.com/jkT6QOsXFH -Gabby.? 3-7 (@xogabbyelle_) November 16, 2022

