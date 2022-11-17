Tomball ISD School Board approves removal of hair length and earrings guidelines from dress code





At its November 15 meeting, the Tomball ISD Board of Directors unanimously approved hair and earring disposal guidelines for male students of the district dress code. Deputy Board Secretary Justin Unser was not present at the regular meeting. At the Council Workshop meeting on November 14, Director of Administrative Services, Karen Graves, presented the results of a survey of students regarding hair length and earrings. In the survey, 3,585 students from Tomball High School, Tomball Memorial High School and Tomball Star Academy responded with 78.7% disagreeing with the statement that male students’ longer hair that extends below the collar are a distraction to the learning environment, according to the survey. results. In the survey, 81.4% of students surveyed said they disagreed that male students’ earrings distracted the learning environment. To recap, the student feedback questionnaire indicates, again, that the majority of students are not distracted by male students who have long hair or wear earrings, Graves said during his presentation. . Also, as a reminder, all districts contiguous to Tomball ISD have removed these provisions from their dress code, and the Student Advisory Council has been studying this and discussing possible revisions to the dress code guidelines over the past three years. Unser told the workshop meeting that the survey seemed representative of the high school student body. I’m impressed with our students, again, for responding and contributing, Unser said at the Nov. 14 meeting. During discussion at the Nov. 15 meeting, administrator Michael Pratt said he personally struggled with the proposed change. But I wanted to hear the voice of the student and in a resounding way, [the] student voices resonate here, Pratt said. I am also concerned about court cases that have ruled against districts that had specific dress code provisions for boys or girls specific to hair length or earrings. Last October at Magnolia ISD, the American Civil Liberties United of Texas and the ACLU Womens Rights Project sued MISD over its hair length policy, which was finally changed in December 2021. Board vice-chairman Lee McLeod said he thought the withdrawal was a good thing. I think it was safe to come to this [decision]McLeod said.

