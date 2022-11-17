The 15 Best Workout Pants for Men to Buy in 2022





Courtesy IF YOU STILL HAVE to accept it, now is the time for you to admit that flexing and flaunting your hard-earned gains in athletic shorts is long gone. And although the warmer weather has left the building, your exercise routine doesn’t need to be interrupted by colder temperatures or bad fitness equipment. Enter the best workout pants for men. While men’s workout clothes for sweaty activities are certainly not a new concept, continuous developments in technological capabilities have only made them better. And thanks to the enduring presence of athleisure, the best high-performance workout pants are both practical and stylish (think: skinny joggers with moisture-wicking fabrics), meaning you can wear the most of these training pants at the gym, your weekend errands, or even around the house. So what’s stopping you? Whether you’re looking for joggers, compression pants, or just good ol’ sweatpants, below you’ll find our pick of the best men’s workout pants to meet your active (and sometimes off-duty) needs. Read more: The best Black Friday clothing deals Advertising – Continue Reading Below The most beautiful lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme Material Polyester/Nylon/Lycra® Elastane Sizes XS-XXXL Great casual pants under protection Men’s UA Vital Woven Pants Material 100% Polyester Sizes XS-4XL Best Budget Pants South Pole Men’s Basic Active Fleece Joggers Material 100% Polyester Sizes XS-6X Ideal for outdoor adventures LL bean Bean’s Men’s Multisport Jogger Material Polyester/Elasterell-P with Sorona® Sizes S-XXXL The most versatile Mountain clothing Sunday Performance Jogger Material Polyester/Spandex Sizes XS-XXL Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Track Pants Mack Weldon Ace Track Pants greatness wins Core Tech Joggers TYPE Men’s Mixed Training Pants Ten thousand Interval pants Nike Men’s Dri-FIT Challenger Knit Running Pants What are good workout pants for men? Defining what constitutes “good” workout pants will mostly depend on the type of exercise you do, as well as any personal likes or dislikes you might have regarding the style of pants. The general factors related to how clothes work when you increase your physical movement, such as comfort, material flexibility, breathability, and resilience, are pretty universal. Many brands have refined these requirements by developing lightweight, moisture-wicking and odor-busting gear. Workout pants that transcend the realm of exercise and transform into loungewear or casual wear could add anti-wrinkle properties to fabrics. That said, those participating in specific exercises — for example, runners and hikers who often spend time outdoors — could adopt more advanced gear, like wind and water-resistant materials and cues. UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) to protect them from the elements. Weightlifters and yoga practitioners, meanwhile, might favor ultra-stretch, more form-fitting fabrics to support their precise movements. No matter where and how you train, secure pockets to keep your stuff will almost always be a win when you’re more active. Are joggers good for the gym? Again, this may be down to personal choice, but overall joggers are considered a good choice for the gym. First of all, they are comfortable. It’s that simple. Second, in the event of an accident, they act as a direct protective barrier between your legs (especially your vulnerable shins and knees) and potentially dangerous gym equipment or environmental factors. They also reduce the risk of exposure to pathogens like bacteria and viruses that can enter damaged skin from dirty exercise equipment. Other practical advantages of joggers lie in their material weight. Heavier joggers can trap heat, which warms up your muscles faster. Thicker joggers are also useful if you intentionally want to sweat more during a workout. With that in mind, lighter joggers still protect your lower half, but can be found in more breathable fabrics. The different types of jogger, as well as each of their own benefits, ultimately come down to what you hope to achieve. Bernd Fischer

Bernd Fischer is a London-based freelance writer covering style for men’s health.

