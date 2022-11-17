Fashion
8 Holiday Party Dresses That Give The Best Sugar Plum Fairy Vibes
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and offers we like. If you also like them and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
The holiday season is basically here (Friendsgiving, anyone?!), so it’s time to make sure your holiday party wardrobe is stacked with festive outfits. Nobody likes to run last minute or pay $39.99 for the next day delivery.
While all your Thanksgiving dinner attire and fashion looking for other holiday events with the family probably consist of sweaters, knitwear and more classic holiday wear, were talking about holiday parties. Who says party says festive, fun, trendy and sparkling outfits. Also, when it comes to evening dresses, there is no shortage of options. Still, we’ve narrowed it down to eight tight party dresses for your party needs.
Scroll below to shop the best holiday party dresses that make a statement, from minis to velvet and, of course, sequins.
Hill House Home Dress Expensive$150 plus 30% off with code 30FOR YOU
Festive, sparkly and super fun, this unique snowflake brocade mini dress is the perfect dress. Pair it with those matching heels (pictured) for the ultimate look.
ASOS DESIGN satin mini dress with luxurious curves$120
The glorious flowing, ruched skirt is one thing, but the floral puff sleeves are where this burgundy mini dress shines.
J.Crew J.Crew Jeweled Velvet Buttoned Mini Dress$204.50 (Orig. $228) plus 15% off with code FESTIVE
With jeweled buttons down the front, luxe velvet fabric and puff sleeves, this is the vacation dress of your dreams.
Dress Parade Luxe Midnight Sparkle$44
A classic LBD with a bit of subtle bling is a surefire way to boost the fashion ante this year.
Abercrombie & Fitch long sleeve sequin mini dress$90
There’s nothing more classic than a sequin mini dress for the holidays. However, this dress takes it up a notch with its long sleeves and plunging back.
Eloquii Satin maxi dress with feather trim$189.95 plus 50% off with code EARLY
A satin wrap dress that looks like a bathrobe with fur sleeves? Sign us up.
Topshop Sequin Halter Mini Dress$84
Backless dresses are officially back in fashion, and this one would look amazing with platforms and sheer pantyhose.
Selkie puff dress$325
Who said pink wasn’t a holiday color? This dramatic organza puff dress is the epitome of sugar plum visions, and were in love.
If you liked this story, check out the best deals to shop at Nordstrom Rack right now.
The post office 8 Holiday Party Dresses That Give The Best Sugar Plum Fairy Vibes appeared first on Aware.
