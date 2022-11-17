Fashion Act gets a makeover ahead of next legislative session – Sourcing Journal

New York’s groundbreaking bill that wants to hold fashion accountable for its environmental and social impacts is back with some changes in response to industry criticism.

Following the January 7 introduction of the Fashion Act (Fashion Sustainability and Social Responsibility Act) and following critical feedback from stakeholders, major sponsors Assembly Member Dr Anna Kelles, Senator Alessandra Biaggi, both Democrats, and supporters introduced amendments. that clarify and reinforce Assembly Bill A8352, further ensuring that the language will accelerate the reduction of the industry’s global footprint.

“The introduction of the Fashion Act in January 2022 has already had a significant impact on shaping conversation and vocabulary in the fashion, media and consumer landscape. Given its importance and recognizing that this is a new space for politics, we are grateful that the sponsoring legislators took the time to hear feedback on the bill from all stakeholders interested in contribute,” said Maxine Bedat, director of the New Standard Institute, a fashion sustainability think tank. “It is essential that all stakeholders have a say and it is stronger legislation as a result of this process.”

Since the close of the 2022 legislative session, supporters of the bill and proponents of the idea that regulation is a precursor to meaningful change have expanded their ranks to include union leaders: Local 1102 RWDSU and Workers United , as well as leaders in the fashion industry. including Patagonia, Eileen Fisher, Reformation and many more. Growing supporters to include stakeholders from all aspects of the industry is meant to send a strong message to lawmakers that the apparel industry needs government oversight now.

“The fashion industry is responsible for 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions and has been allowed to operate unchecked by regulation,” Kelles said. “This bill is the first of its kind and would require apparel brands to not only map their supply chain but, more importantly, hold them accountable for any inhumane labor practices and environmental footprints embedded in their chains. supply. It will introduce common sense protections to ensure transparency and accountability in a global industry that has existed outside the confines of any global regulation or oversight.

With the outcome of November’s midterm elections, including overwhelming support for Proposition 1, it appears New York State is ready to step up and take a leadership position to address the existential issues inherent in the products. mainstream fashion. Before New York State’s legislative session opens in January 2023, the Fashion Act may be well positioned to harness this momentum.

“The Fashion Sustainability and Social Responsibility Act is the result of a collaborative effort between industry leaders, unions, environmental advocates and government leaders. I am proud that our continued collaboration has led us to the amendments tabled today, strengthening the legislation to raise standards and ensure the greatest impact,” said Biaggi. “The Fashion Act is transformative and will allow us to work together to hold the fashion industry accountable for its environmental and social impacts. I am extremely grateful to Assemblyman Kelles, my legislative colleagues and our partners for their dedication and their tireless support, and I look forward to the passage of this important legislation in the next session.

The Fashion Act is intended to foster meaningful corporate accountability. It does this by requiring the achievement of concrete benchmarks and integrating them into a broader due diligence framework, which enables additional actions by the business as risks and impact evolve. These requirements are coupled with clear requirements from state regulators and robust enforcement mechanisms.

Rather than creating duplicate standards that would result in more reporting and less action, the law references and builds on the best initiatives available, including science-based goals, zero discharge of hazardous chemicals ( ZDHC) and the Mandatory Due Diligence Framework that originated from the OECD, which is applied in global legislation. The text of the bill establishes these minimum requirements, which gives regulators the ability to add and expand on these standards if they do not meet the objectives of the law.

“While the New York Fashion Act remains a work in progress, there is no question that government action is needed to address the climate crisis and ensure the protection of those working in our supply chains,” Patagonia and Eileen Fisher in a joint statement. “Consistent with our respective values ​​and practices, Eileen Fisher and Patagonia support the spirit of the law and the good work being done to strengthen the law itself in anticipation of its introduction in the upcoming legislative session.”

The due diligence requirements have been clarified to include the provision allowing fashion sellers to not only perform due diligence, but adequate due diligence. This means that a company will be held accountable not only for disclosing the due diligence it performs, but it will be required to perform its due diligence effectively.

The term “due diligence” is somewhat of a misnomer. The phrase, as it is colloquially understood, relates to actions that an individual or business takes to investigate another business or entity. In the Fashion Act, due diligence is not just about looking at partners, but also about the role of fashion companies in managing impacts on their supply chain. The Fashion Act requires companies to exercise due diligence, which includes: steps taken to identify, prevent, mitigate, account for and remediate actual and potential adverse human rights and environmental impacts in their own operations and their supply chains.

“There has been cognitive dissonance within the fashion industry as globalization has led to lower prices but increasingly distant supply chains,” said Adam Baruchowitz of Wearable Collections, a company of New York that extends the life of clothes and shoes destined for landfills. “This has allowed brands to benefit from global supply chains while claiming ignorance of the conditions under which their products were made. The Fashion Act provides guidance to an incredibly inefficient industry and forces them to take responsibility for the entire process.

It has long been recognized that adverse labor outcomes, including low wages and unsafe working conditions endemic to the industry, are not only due to bad actors in the supply chain, but also to the will of fashion brands to cut costs and accelerate turnaround. To address this issue, the Fashion Act specifically requires companies, as part of their due diligence, to encourage improved supplier performance by incorporating responsible purchasing practices, which is further described in the text of the bill and in the guidelines referenced. If companies fail to do so effectively, the Attorney General can fine them up to 2% of worldwide turnover. Garment workers are further protected by joint and several liability; for example, they can sue fashion companies directly for any lost wages.

“Fashion industry legislation is crucial for changing the global system. Industry responsibility and accountability for the transition to a sector that values ​​people and planet must include government and business,” said Kerry Bannigan, executive director of the Fashion Impact Fund, which provides grants to female founders. who drive change in fashion. “Regulations should stop the destruction of the fashion industry and protect workers throughout the value chain.”

The Fashion Act requires companies to reduce their impact on the climate in line with the Paris Agreement’s call for a 1.5 degree Celsius reduction in carbon emissions. It uses the methodology of the Science Based Target initiative, but goes further by requiring companies to integrate direct data capture to ensure that the focus remains on activities within their own supply chains.

The Fashion Act also tackles an important area of ​​pollution in the fashion industry: wastewater from textile processing. While several competing pieces of legislation seek to address residual chemicals on clothing, none focus on how chemicals are used in the actual supply chain where the risk to biodiversity is greatest. The Fashion Act requires companies to at a minimum require their textile suppliers to implement best-in-class wastewater treatment guidelines, which will go a long way toward cleaning up terrestrial, freshwater, and coastal ecosystems.

“The supply chains of many of our most famous apparel brands are filled with egregious environmental pollution and labor abuses. It is high time to hold these companies accountable for reducing their environmental impacts and social,” said Democratic Sen. Brad Hoylman. “Sen. Biaggi’s Fashion Act will give consumers the power to better know where their dollar is going and ensure that the brands they buy meet environmental and labor standards and continually minimize their harmful practices. The Fashion Act is good for our planet, good for work and good for business.

In consultation with the New York Department of Environmental Conservation and the New York Department of Labor, the New York Department of State is responsible for developing rules and regulations to implement the provisions of the project of law. It is also responsible for developing educational materials for fashion sellers and helping them ensure that their actions are sufficient to meet the requirements set out in the bill.

“In order to create the positive change we not only want to see, but need to see in the fashion industry, we need to have public/private collaboration and legislation to drive and encourage responsible innovation, business models nature-friendly and enable thriving communities,” said designer Stella McCartney. “The Fashion Act is a revolutionary first step today towards that braver and better future, a future in which the protection of Mother Earth, our fellow human beings and humans is woven into the very fabric of every decision.”