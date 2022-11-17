Allison Janney Dons Sheer Sequin Dress for The People We Hate At The Wedding Premiere

The stars of Amazon Prime Video’s new comedy flick The People We Hate At The Wedding showed off their chemistry and fashion sense for the premiere at the Regency Theater in the Westwood section of Los Angeles.

Feeling daring, star Allison Janney stepped in front of the cameras in a black sequin dress that shimmered under the intense red carpet lights.

The dress was tight, with a see-through design, which she wore without a bra.

Risk: Allison Janney, 62, stepped out for the premiere of the new Amazon Prime movie The People We Hate At The Wedding at the Regency Theater in the Westwood section of Los Angeles in a black sequin dress that shimmered under the intense lights of the Red carpet

Not only did Janney, 62, light up the red carpet with her dress, but she also supported it with her big beaming smile.

The unique number, which featured long sleeves with lace up and down, hugged her upper body like a bodysuit

It followed a similar fitted design along its hips, behind, and legs to its knees, where it transitioned into a bell shape.

Revealed: The leading lady gave more than a hint of her fabulous figure by going braless

Tailored fit: the single number, which included long sleeves with lace from top to bottom, hugged her upper body like a bodysuit

The Boston, Massachusetts native also donned a pair of black peep toe heels as she carried a matching clutch.

To complete, the Oscar-winning actress had her blonde locks in a bob cut that hung just above her shoulders with a middle part.

Using the red carpet as a catwalk, Janney turned and posed on her own in an array of positions, then welcomed co-star Ben Platt into the mix.

Dressed in a blue double-breasted suit and black boots, Platt, 29, wrapped her right arm around Janney’s waist for a few moments, which she returned with a gentle peck on the cheek.

Claire Scanlon, Kristen Bell, Karan Soni, Isaach de Bankol, Dustin Milligan, Ben Platt, Jorma Taccone and Allison Janney

Playful: The actress also whispered a few sweet nothings in co-star Ben Platt’s ear

Cute: Janney also showed Platt some love with a sweet kiss on the check

Kristen Bell, 42, also opted for a sequin dress, only she went with a dark blue patterned number with short sleeves which she matched with a pair of black peep toe platform heels.

The Veronica Mars alum had her sleek blonde tresses when she pulled them back into a ponytail with a center part.

The other cast members were also present for the premiere, including Dustin Milligan, Isaach de Bankol, Jorma Taccone, Karan Soni, Tony Goldwyn and Julian Ovenden.

Cool cat: Platt showed off his sense of style in a double-breasted blue suit with a white shirt and black boots

Premise: The steamy comedy follows struggling and dysfunctional American siblings Alice (Bell) and Paul (Platt), who reluctantly agree to attend their wealthy estranged half-sister’s wedding in the English countryside alongside their mother always optimistic, Donna (Janney)

The BTS Crew: Directed by Claire Scanlon from a screenplay by Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, better known professionally as the Molyneux sisters, The People We Hate At The Wedding is based on the novel of the same name by 2016 by Grant Ginder

The steamy comedy follows struggling and dysfunctional American siblings Alice (Bell) and Paul (Platt), who reluctantly agree to attend their wealthy estranged stepsister’s wedding in the English countryside alongside their ever-optimistic mother. , Donna (Janney).

The event is a chance for all of them to reconnect more or less adults and learn to love each other like they all once did.

Directed by Claire Scanlon from a screenplay by Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, better known professionally as the Molyneux sisters, The People We Hate At The Wedding is based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Grant Ginder.

The film is set to begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on November 18.

Kristen Bell, 42, fashion’s top striker, also opted for a dark blue patterned sequin dress with short sleeves

Sleek: The Veronica Mars alum had her blonde tresses sleek as she pulled them back into a ponytail with a center part.

Lady in black: D’Arcy Carden, 42, looked lovely in a black sequined dress with sheer fabric top and bottom which she paired with matching heels

Show off: Scheana Shay, 37, worked the red carpet like a catwalk in a fitted mini dress

Family matters: The Vanderpump Rules star also snuggled up with husband Brock Davies