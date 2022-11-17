Fashion
Eton’s index shirt changes price depending on stock market – Robb Report
If you’re someone who watches the stock market, Eton’s latest drop is for you.
News from the venerable Swedish label Index shirt has a price that fluctuates according to the Nasdaq. The cost of the dress shirt will dynamically change every five minutes on trading days in tandem with the Nasdaq Composite Index. With a base price of $280, the cost of the jersey will decrease or increase depending on the percentage loss or gain of the index, according Daily Women’s Clothing.
“We are continually inspired by our customers’ pursuit of excellence,” Eton CEO David Thörewik said in a statement. “The idea that they can engage with an innovative concept product, the Index shirt, empowers them to make the right decisions at the right time, withstanding the test of time.”
Inspired by the brand’s White Signature Twill shirt, the Index shirt doesn’t deviate much from the classic button-down shirts of the last century. But a few hidden details keep the stock market theme going. On the placket you will find embroidered bull and bear icons, symbols of optimism and pessimism that reflect the outlook for the stock market. The bull sits between the collar and the first button and the bear is nestled between the first and second buttons. Suddenly, the two beasts can remain hidden or show off on Wall Street.
Eton came up with the idea for the Index shirt in response to the current global economy, in particular how economic conditions are influencing buyer behavior. (As we’ve seen before, some shoppers are buying fewer luxury goods due to the current slowdown and inflation.) stock market.
At the time of writing, the Shirt Index was trading at $268.49, reflecting the decline in the Nasdaq. But with all the volatility happening in the market right now, it’s likely that the price won’t stick around for quite some time. The question is whether it will go up or down next. We’ll leave that forecast to the (fashionable) market watchers among us.
|
