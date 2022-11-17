Tom Ford enters fashion billionaire club just as Kanye West gets kicked out





American designer Tom Ford is on the verge of becoming a billionaire following the sale of his business to beauty giant Estée Lauder. The agreement, which values ​​the company at $2.8 billionwill see Ford’s longtime beauty and fragrance partner take control of the business, while the apparel and leather goods brands will be managed through a licensing partnership with Ermenegildo Zegna, and its eyewear division under a similar agreement with Marcolin. Forbes puts Ford’s net worth after the deal at $1.2 billionclaiming that the creator owned nearly 64% of the company, according to a 2013 filing, and does not appear to have sold any of its stake since then. However, Bloomberg’s estimate is higher, valuing it at $2 billion. The feat is just one of many in the 61-year-old Ford’s career. He launched his namesake luxury fashion and beauty empire in 2006 after serving as creative director at Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent. Until recently, he was the head of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, and he even directed two films which received Oscar nominations for its stars. Ford’s initiation into the billionaire club comes shortly after America’s fashion elite said goodbye to another businessman. Rapper Kanye West, or Ye as he is now known, has been kicked off fashion’s wealthiest charts after his acrimonious split from Adidas. Forbes estimated the now canceled Yeezy deal at $1.5 billion and estimates that West’s wealth fell to $400 million about $2 billion previously. Gap, Balenciaga, Footlocker, TJMaxx and The Real Real were among the more than ten companies who ended business relationship with West given his inflammatory behavior, which included sending White Lives Matter shirts during his last parade for Yeezy and anti-Semitic comments on Twitter. Phil Knight and family (Nike) $47.3 billion Leonard Lauder (Estée Lauder) $23.1 billion Ralph Lauren (Ralph Lauren) $6.7 billion Johnny Morris (Bass Pro Shops) $6 billion The Wexners and family (L Brands) $5.8 billion Jane Lauder (Estée Lauder) $5.5 billion Ronald Lauder (Estée Lauder) $5 billion William Lauder (Estée Lauder) $3.7 billion Aerin Lauder (Estée Lauder) $3.5 billion Todd Christopher (Vogue International) $3 billion Jim Jannard (Oakley) $2.8 billion Susan Alfond (Dexter Shoe Company) $2.8 billion Ted Alfond (Dexter Shoe Company) $2.8 billion John Paul DeJoria (John Paul Mitchell) $2.8 billion Doris Fisher (Gap) $2.6 billion John Fisher (Gap) $2.4 billion Timothy Boyle (Columbia Sportswear) $2.3 billion Kim Kardashian (Skims, KKW) $1.8 billion Rihanna (Fenty) $1.7 billion Edward Stack (Dicks Sporting Goods) $1.7 billion Sidney Kimmel (Jones Group) $1.5 billion Gary Lauder (Estée Lauder) $1.5 billion Kevin Plank (Under Armour) $1.5 billion Daniel Hirschfeld (loop) $1.4 billion Tom Ford (Tom Ford) $1.2 billion Yvon Chouinard (Patagonia) $1.2 billion Robert Fisher (Gap) $1.2 billion William Fisher (Gap) $1.2 billion Richard Hayne (Urban Outfitters) $1.2 billion Sara Blakely (Spanx) $1.1 billion Paul Fireman (Reebok) $1.1 billion Bruce Nordstrom (Nordstrom) $1 billion

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qz.com/tom-ford-enters-the-fashion-billionaire-club-just-as-ka-1849790938 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos