Salma Hayek goes bold in color in red dress at GQ Men of the Year Awards – WWD





Salma Hayek arrived on the red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London, England on Nov. 15 wearing a striking red dress. To support this year’s winners, Hayek wore a draped off-the-shoulder corseted dress in scarlet satin crepe with a low neckline from the Vivienne Westwood Made-to-Order collection. Salma Hayek attends the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2022 on November 16 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images She accessorized with a pair of pink gemstone flower-shaped drop earrings. For makeup, Hayek opted for a matte lip, mascara and dark eyeshadow. She had her hair parted in the center and styled in a flowing, wavy style. Vivienne Westwood dressed more than her fair share of stars for public appearances in the second half of this year. In August, the brand dressed Avril Lavigne in a tartan suit and harness as she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In September, he dressed actress Gabrielle Union for the premiere of “Inspection” at the Toronto International Film Festival. At the Bulgari Aurora Awards in Seoul, South Korea, the brand dressed Blackpink member Lisa. Salma Hayek attends the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2022 on November 16 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Hayek is gearing up to promote her new film “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” where she provides the voice of character Kitty Softpaws in the animated film. The film is a spin-off from the “Shrek” franchise focusing on the main character voiced by Antonio Banderas. The film hits theaters on December 21. Earlier this month, Hayek attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala wearing a rhinestone-embellished ombré Gucci gown. The GQ Men of the Year Awards are an annual celebration honoring individuals who have had cultural highlights for the year and made a noticeable impact on the zeitgeist. This year’s awards were organized by Boss. Winners included Stromzy, Lee Jung-jae, Zoë Kravitz, Sir Mo Farrah, Ashley Walters and Joseph Quinn.

