The phenomenon of the little black dress explored in a new exhibition





To receive free real-time news alerts straight to your inbox, sign up for our news emails Sign up for our free news emails An exhibition exploring the success of the little black dress for nearly a century will open next year. Beyond The Little Black Dress, at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh, will bring together over 60 looks from collections and designers around the world. It will open with a simple, short black dress designed by Coco Chanel in 1926 and examine fashions across the decades, from early pieces by Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior and Jean Muir to contemporary designers and brands such as Gareth Pugh, Simone Rocha and off-white. The Chanels 1926 design was considered radically modern at the time and was hailed by American Vogue as the dress that everyone will wear. Areas of the exhibition will be dedicated to showcasing black British designers whose work explores both blackness in terms of identity and the role color plays in creating a futuristic sci-fi aesthetic . Georgina Ripley, Senior Curator of Modern and Contemporary Design at National Museums Scotland, said: Few pieces of clothing are as iconic as the little black dress, which has often been seen by the fashion industry as the one piece every woman should. have in his wardrobe. It has evolved considerably over the century since its inception. From a simple shift dress that helped democratize women’s fashion to a bold political statement, it has evolved through various iterations that reflect changing ideals of beauty and body image. Featuring classic couture, avant-garde pieces and garments that make a political statement, this exhibition will explore its enduring success and ask why, in the fast-paced, volatile world of fashion, the little black dress has achieved such status. rare to be truly above the fray. The exhibition also examines how perceptions of the color black differ in a global context, as well as how the intervention of smart technologies sets a pattern for a more sustainable future. It will run from Saturday July 1 to Sunday October 29, sponsored by Baillie Gifford Investment Managers. Sam Pattman, Director of Philanthropy at Baillie Gifford, said: “We are delighted that our successful relationship with National Museums Scotland will continue with our support of Beyond The Little Black Dress. This exciting exhibition takes a fresh look at a timeless classic, examining how it remained fashionable for nearly a century and showcasing a dazzling selection of garments, from those worn by royalty to truly cutting-edge designs. of the fashion industry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/coco-chanel-gareth-pugh-yves-saint-laurent-national-museum-of-scotland-christian-dior-b2226511.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos