The new Fiat 500e arrives in America, including avant-garde one-offs





LOS ANGELES It looks like Fiat took our advice and will bring the electric Fiat 500 to America. It will also adopt the 500e moniker like its predecessor, which was only for the US market. Unfortunately, we are going to wait a bit for the 500th American. Fiat has announced it won’t go on sale until early 2024, with a full reveal of the US version to come next year LA Auto Show. While we’ve certainly seen a possible niche in the swanky hatch market, we’re a little worried about whether it’ll still be around in another year and some change.

As for a quick recap of why we think the 500e has a chance in the US, well, it offers pretty solid value. In Europe, it is priced below both the Mini Cooper SE and the short-range Nissan Leaf. At the same time, he offers After range than either of these cars with around 199 miles on a charge. This would likely decrease in US testing, but should still exceed the Leaf’s 150 mile estimate, even on the APE test cycles. Assuming prices still bring these two cars down and the lineup doesn’t change significantly, this would be a great entry-level EV with plenty of style. Also, Fiat only has one model on sale right now (the 500X), and dealers are probably asking for more options to offer.

Speaking of style, Fiat brought a trio of custom models designed by fashion labels Giorgio Armani, Kartell and Bvlgari. They’re not new, having been shown in years past, but they’re still very sharp. The Giorgio Armani has laser-etched paintwork to simulate fabric weaves, the Kartell has cool, futuristic plastic panels, and the Bvlgari has a custom 500-badge brooch in the steering wheel, which is both stylish, but also probably dangerous.

We also hope that with a launch date of 2024, the soon-to-be-unveiled electric 500 Abarth will also be imported. We’d also like to see the convertible version that underpins the Armani car make the trip to our shores as well. We are sure to get more information in the future. Related video:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autoblog.com/2022/11/17/fiat-500e-electric-hatchback-america-la-auto-show-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos