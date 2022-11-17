Kylie Jenner, fashion lovers praise Mugler at Brooklyn Museum WGAU





NEW YORK — (AP) Draped in an archival cocoon cape and dragonfly-print bodysuit, Kylie Jenner paid tribute to the late French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler and his groundbreaking artistry, now on display at the Brooklyn Museum. The traveling exhibition “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” marked its fifth milestone with a grand opening celebration Tuesday night in New York City, where Mugler lived for 15 years. The famous French designer, noted for his structured corsets and dramatic shoulder jackets, died in January at the age of 73. At the unveiling of the new guard, Mugler’s new creative director, Casey Cadwallader, guided the youngest adult member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan as the pair gazed at the intricacies of Mugler’s futuristic superwoman designs. For Cadwallader, seeing the culmination of Mugler’s creations was daunting. It makes me realize what I have to do, he says. I have big boots to fill. The museum crowd gathered around Jenner and Cadwallader as the two enjoyed the see-through 1999 Mugler dress that Jenner had only worn a week prior to the Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards. The Metamorphosis room was filled with Mugler pieces imitating the natural world of insects and underwater creatures. A pale green cape was curiously missing from the collected designs in the room until Jenner, dressed in the creation, took her place on stage alongside the other insect-inspired couture. She would later undergo her own makeover, donning a corseted dress and a jeweled headpiece for photographers on the carpet. Guests moved from each room in the exhibit in awe of how the exhibit married the museum’s interactive, immersive installations with Mugler’s boundary-pushing ready-to-wear and couture collections. Guests posed for photos and admired models dressed in Mugler classics, from her low-cut back dress and eyebrow-piercing dress to her nod to dominatrix style. In the Mugler Lab room, guests could soak up scents from the Muglers fragrance collection, founded in 1992, before being greeted by Mugler’s La Chimre sheath dress in the adjoining room. The dress lined with scales and feathers is straight out of a sci-fi fantasy world and is one of the highlights of the exhibit, with embroidery that would have taken over a thousand hours. The fashion house has always embraced the power of stardom: Mugler’s innovative designs have been worn by superstars like David Bowie, Grace Jones and Madonna, and at the height of the 90s supermodel moment, Mugler dubbed her models of the glamazons who embodied their prowess. as they strutted down its theatrical tracks. Tuesday’s event was a continuation of this philosophy. The brand’s evolution can be illustrated by tracing the starpower of celebrities who wore Mugler’s designs in the 80s and 90s to the elite influencers at the Brooklyn Museum. The night was a spectacle of social media stars posing for photos while wearing the brand’s spiral leggings. Actress and it girl of the moment Julia Fox arrived at the event wearing a bolero suit jacket with classic Mugler shoulders and a figure-hugging skirt. Mugler has been such an inspiration to me forever, she said. It’s a huge honor to be here and wear his clothes. The exhibition opens to the public on Friday and will run until May 7, 2023. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

