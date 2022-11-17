Fashion
Why easy is the buzzword in menswear – News
Personality Driven Apparel Captures Menswear With A Love For Color
Post Covid the world turned and with the work from home culture taking over an exciting segment emerged luxury streetwear. It kindly pushed men to finally say goodbye to ties, cufflinks, pocket squares and stuffy, predictable grays and blues. According to Businesswire, the global menswear market was valued at US$533.3 billion in 2021 and will reach US$746.9 billion by 2027.
Sportswear and athleisure will reign supreme, says Raffaello Napoleone, founder of Pitti Uomo, Italy’s largest menswear show held twice a year. This is marked by the launch by Paul Smith of a young line PS by Paul Smith with ergonomic cuts and Z Zegna by Ermenegildo Zegna, an athleisure line suitable for millennials.
At the recently concluded Arab Men’s Fashion Week, Lebanese designer Ahmed Amer showed how sporty menswear with knitwear is the future and used his talent as an illustrator to elevate simple ensembles . Dubai-based designer Zaid Farouki has added hand painting with I am Arab on garments that bridge the gap between traditional and modern. Inspired by Franz Kafka, French designer Louis Gabriel Nouchi came up with sweatpants, played with volume and, of course, made white ubiquitous with t-shirts.
Internationally, Diors Kim Jones has mixed sport/street looks, with knits, herringbone stripes and corduroy, but what steals hearts is the double denim jacket with matching jeans, exactly. what Louis Vuitton offered for FW/22. This was followed by a darker tone by Kenzo and Moschino added quilted patches to their beloved denim. Maverick Dries Van Noten added soft suits, minus the structure, as the men now work from their bedrooms, not their boardrooms. However, hoodies and sweatpants remain the most popular garments, as stretchy and comfortable is the mantra of machine washable blazers! Some designers are bold enough to add Barbie pink to masculine wardrobes like Dolce & Gabbana, while Etro embellished velvet for AW 22, saying hello to shine.
Gucci suits got a makeover
Menswear designer Pawan Sachdeva thinks formalities are now limited to weddings and red carpets. The active younger generation prefers athletic, oversized, anti-fit joggers, parallels, flared bottoms, three-quarter sleeve t-shirts, eye-catching prints and dropped shoulders for maximum ease, he adds.
He attributes the recent revolution in men’s fashion to social media and the inherent rage over selfies. With the travel industry opening up after a two-year slump, the desire for casual wear has grown exponentially. There has been a marked shift in overly soft fabrics, linens, spandex, lycra and cotton blends, primarily moving away from the heavy wools associated with this segment. Embroidered tuxedos, and this year leather and faux leathers have been added to up the ante, by Sachdeva, after greats like Prada. There’s a gender neutrality taking over this space, checks and stripes are gone, lace and sheer are in, says Pawan.
Bolder prints, a mix of joggers and trousers, sporty details, cut-away designs, loose fits and variable lengths, are what you also see universally with what the coveted Gucci brand presents with its avant-garde designer Alessandro Michele at the helm. .
Men’s fashion, an unsaturated market, has seen tectonic shifts with turbulent experimentation. Without a defined pattern, it’s this aspect that makes it super exciting. This is the reason why in 2008, the Fashion Design Council of India launched a men’s fashion week, with a three-day presentation. It was met with a lukewarm response, says FDCI President Sunil Sethi, as the men were not ready for the giant leap then. At this year’s LFWxFDCI fashion week in Mumbai, four menswear designers showcased their collections as this market rattled the cash registers, he explains. Sleeveless has been a norm with Erdem and its smart vest styles are emerging as a strong trend, he adds. At Arab menswear week, the shift to dresses and capes was evident, courting layering as label Emergency Room told us to serenade sustainability with dead materials.
Fantastic Fendi put pearls on men with tiny bags and Shantanu Mehra brand Shantanu and Nikhil admits that military details, pleats and pintucks are now the coolest ingredients in menswear. Sporty is the new chic mixed with minimalism. Men want simple clothes that can be worn from day to night and that don’t require too many changes. They just want a few additions like an interesting jacket for the evening, if they go out to dinner with friends, Shantanu says.
SN by Shantanu and Nikhil
They are now bold enough to try layering, pins, badges and have even woken up to typography on t-shirts or college t-shirts (like Burberry and Rhude) as a form of self-expression. There has been a culture of rebellion in menswear, with Gucci, Balenciaga and Prada making streetwear powerful. There’s also a bit of irreverence to this unencumbered space, as material explorations are consistent with attempts to find something that offers functionality and enjoyment. Thus, knits and liquid cottons that move along the body providing unparalleled comfort to the wearer, like Ralph Lauren, are preferred, he adds.
Covid has changed the game: the briefcase has now been replaced by the backpack, duffel bags and scarves, shoulder bags, baseball caps and beanies ushered in casualness. The whole tonality is less masculine. It all sort of relaxed, says menswear designer Shyamal Shodhan. Men are ready to wear dusty pinks, mint greens and yearn to stand out. Take English songwriter and One Direction bandmate Harry Styles, who can be seen wearing skirts with jackets on the cover of US Vogue, photographed by Tyler Mitchell, channeling androgyny.
More recently, American actor Timothee Chalamet made history as the only male star to appear on the cover of British Vogue in 106 years. Known for his unconventional fashion choices, he was photographed wearing a pearl necklace.
The style in menswear has become a trendsetter and the mastermind behind the Styles look is the talented Harry Lambert, who is known for his fearless choices. Hence, you see styles in ruffled shirts, acid pants, sequin jumpsuits, faux fur boas, polka dots, and canary yellow pants.
Men are willing to take risks even in casual attire, which is why we’ve added oriental touches, collar variations, embroidered buttons and placket detailing. The wave is leaning towards clothes that can be worn separately, says Shyamal. He admits that for 10 years he has not given men ties, but a stole or a scarf. The key is the change in psychology, they are keenly interested in what they would like to wear. They are the ones who decide, not their wives, girlfriends or mothers, he smiles.
Raghavendra Rathore studied women’s fashion at Parsons School of Design, USA, but when he started his journey in 1994, he soon realized a few years later that it was actually men’s fashion. which fascinated him. Seeing the predictable herringbone, checks and heavy wool, he aspired to offer clothing with global appeal. This is how he started the project to revive jodhpurs and bandhgala, which are now a staple for men all over the world. Jeff Bezos loves to wear this silhouette, although from Paul Smith to Canali, many global design houses have discovered the power of the bandhgala.
Fawad Khan in a bandhgala in an image by Khubsoorat
It’s the time of boat shoes, keds, a well-invested shirt, softer materials like those of Ermenegildo Zegna. It’s goodbye to structured looks in menswear, says Rathore. He thinks menswear is all about personality, as men work for start-ups and from home rather than glass cubicles. You can pair a Uniqlo t-shirt with a pair of Versace jeans in sustainable fabrics, ending the culture of polyester, he concludes.
READ ALSO :
|
Sources
2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/fashion/why-easy-is-the-buzzword-in-mens-fashion
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why easy is the buzzword in menswear – News
- Monkeypox contributes to deaths in Indiana, officials say
- Erdogan tells Netanyahu that relations must be maintained with mutual respect
- Assams Glam Quotient Spikes As Galaxy Of Bollywood Stars Descends On State
- Google wins lawsuit against alleged Russian botnet herder
- Moderate exercise reduces mortality risk in breast cancer survivors by 60%
- I fear I will be attacked again, Imran Khan
- New York Post on Donald Trump’s race: Florida man makes announcement
- Rankings Fantasy Football Dynasty | Christian Watson, Kadarius Toney, Cole Kmet Rising | Mid-season update
- The global stock market rally could be about to meet the reality of recession
- Colchester Hospital Center closed due to infection control issues
- The rules about function, fit and fashion