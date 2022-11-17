Why easy is the buzzword in menswear – News

Personality Driven Apparel Captures Menswear With A Love For Color

By Asmita Aggarwal Published: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 07:17 PM

Post Covid the world turned and with the work from home culture taking over an exciting segment emerged luxury streetwear. It kindly pushed men to finally say goodbye to ties, cufflinks, pocket squares and stuffy, predictable grays and blues. According to Businesswire, the global menswear market was valued at US$533.3 billion in 2021 and will reach US$746.9 billion by 2027.

Sportswear and athleisure will reign supreme, says Raffaello Napoleone, founder of Pitti Uomo, Italy’s largest menswear show held twice a year. This is marked by the launch by Paul Smith of a young line PS by Paul Smith with ergonomic cuts and Z Zegna by Ermenegildo Zegna, an athleisure line suitable for millennials.

At the recently concluded Arab Men’s Fashion Week, Lebanese designer Ahmed Amer showed how sporty menswear with knitwear is the future and used his talent as an illustrator to elevate simple ensembles . Dubai-based designer Zaid Farouki has added hand painting with I am Arab on garments that bridge the gap between traditional and modern. Inspired by Franz Kafka, French designer Louis Gabriel Nouchi came up with sweatpants, played with volume and, of course, made white ubiquitous with t-shirts.

Internationally, Diors Kim Jones has mixed sport/street looks, with knits, herringbone stripes and corduroy, but what steals hearts is the double denim jacket with matching jeans, exactly. what Louis Vuitton offered for FW/22. This was followed by a darker tone by Kenzo and Moschino added quilted patches to their beloved denim. Maverick Dries Van Noten added soft suits, minus the structure, as the men now work from their bedrooms, not their boardrooms. However, hoodies and sweatpants remain the most popular garments, as stretchy and comfortable is the mantra of machine washable blazers! Some designers are bold enough to add Barbie pink to masculine wardrobes like Dolce & Gabbana, while Etro embellished velvet for AW 22, saying hello to shine.

Gucci suits got a makeover

Menswear designer Pawan Sachdeva thinks formalities are now limited to weddings and red carpets. The active younger generation prefers athletic, oversized, anti-fit joggers, parallels, flared bottoms, three-quarter sleeve t-shirts, eye-catching prints and dropped shoulders for maximum ease, he adds.

He attributes the recent revolution in men’s fashion to social media and the inherent rage over selfies. With the travel industry opening up after a two-year slump, the desire for casual wear has grown exponentially. There has been a marked shift in overly soft fabrics, linens, spandex, lycra and cotton blends, primarily moving away from the heavy wools associated with this segment. Embroidered tuxedos, and this year leather and faux leathers have been added to up the ante, by Sachdeva, after greats like Prada. There’s a gender neutrality taking over this space, checks and stripes are gone, lace and sheer are in, says Pawan.

Bolder prints, a mix of joggers and trousers, sporty details, cut-away designs, loose fits and variable lengths, are what you also see universally with what the coveted Gucci brand presents with its avant-garde designer Alessandro Michele at the helm. .

Men’s fashion, an unsaturated market, has seen tectonic shifts with turbulent experimentation. Without a defined pattern, it’s this aspect that makes it super exciting. This is the reason why in 2008, the Fashion Design Council of India launched a men’s fashion week, with a three-day presentation. It was met with a lukewarm response, says FDCI President Sunil Sethi, as the men were not ready for the giant leap then. At this year’s LFWxFDCI fashion week in Mumbai, four menswear designers showcased their collections as this market rattled the cash registers, he explains. Sleeveless has been a norm with Erdem and its smart vest styles are emerging as a strong trend, he adds. At Arab menswear week, the shift to dresses and capes was evident, courting layering as label Emergency Room told us to serenade sustainability with dead materials.

Fantastic Fendi put pearls on men with tiny bags and Shantanu Mehra brand Shantanu and Nikhil admits that military details, pleats and pintucks are now the coolest ingredients in menswear. Sporty is the new chic mixed with minimalism. Men want simple clothes that can be worn from day to night and that don’t require too many changes. They just want a few additions like an interesting jacket for the evening, if they go out to dinner with friends, Shantanu says.

SN by Shantanu and Nikhil

They are now bold enough to try layering, pins, badges and have even woken up to typography on t-shirts or college t-shirts (like Burberry and Rhude) as a form of self-expression. There has been a culture of rebellion in menswear, with Gucci, Balenciaga and Prada making streetwear powerful. There’s also a bit of irreverence to this unencumbered space, as material explorations are consistent with attempts to find something that offers functionality and enjoyment. Thus, knits and liquid cottons that move along the body providing unparalleled comfort to the wearer, like Ralph Lauren, are preferred, he adds.

Covid has changed the game: the briefcase has now been replaced by the backpack, duffel bags and scarves, shoulder bags, baseball caps and beanies ushered in casualness. The whole tonality is less masculine. It all sort of relaxed, says menswear designer Shyamal Shodhan. Men are ready to wear dusty pinks, mint greens and yearn to stand out. Take English songwriter and One Direction bandmate Harry Styles, who can be seen wearing skirts with jackets on the cover of US Vogue, photographed by Tyler Mitchell, channeling androgyny.

More recently, American actor Timothee Chalamet made history as the only male star to appear on the cover of British Vogue in 106 years. Known for his unconventional fashion choices, he was photographed wearing a pearl necklace.

The style in menswear has become a trendsetter and the mastermind behind the Styles look is the talented Harry Lambert, who is known for his fearless choices. Hence, you see styles in ruffled shirts, acid pants, sequin jumpsuits, faux fur boas, polka dots, and canary yellow pants.

Men are willing to take risks even in casual attire, which is why we’ve added oriental touches, collar variations, embroidered buttons and placket detailing. The wave is leaning towards clothes that can be worn separately, says Shyamal. He admits that for 10 years he has not given men ties, but a stole or a scarf. The key is the change in psychology, they are keenly interested in what they would like to wear. They are the ones who decide, not their wives, girlfriends or mothers, he smiles.

Raghavendra Rathore studied women’s fashion at Parsons School of Design, USA, but when he started his journey in 1994, he soon realized a few years later that it was actually men’s fashion. which fascinated him. Seeing the predictable herringbone, checks and heavy wool, he aspired to offer clothing with global appeal. This is how he started the project to revive jodhpurs and bandhgala, which are now a staple for men all over the world. Jeff Bezos loves to wear this silhouette, although from Paul Smith to Canali, many global design houses have discovered the power of the bandhgala.

Fawad Khan in a bandhgala in an image by Khubsoorat

It’s the time of boat shoes, keds, a well-invested shirt, softer materials like those of Ermenegildo Zegna. It’s goodbye to structured looks in menswear, says Rathore. He thinks menswear is all about personality, as men work for start-ups and from home rather than glass cubicles. You can pair a Uniqlo t-shirt with a pair of Versace jeans in sustainable fabrics, ending the culture of polyester, he concludes.

[email protected]

READ ALSO :