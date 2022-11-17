Emilia Petrarcas 32 fashion gifts to splurge on





Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Pictures: Retailers For me, the most wonderful time of the year happens a few months before it is for everyone else, when gift guide season begins. I to like make gift guides almost as much as I read them. (And, of course, buying them.) Really, they are a gift to me, personally. There’s something so satisfying about taking every tab I’ve opened for an entire year and organizing them in one place. It allows me to take stock of what I like and want, and then project those feelings onto other people, making all those hours of scrolling and dollars spent somewhat productive and maybe even selfless. , is not it ? (Don’t answer that.) What was most fun about creating this particular gift guide was that I could pretend the price wasn’t limited. These are gifts to do crazy things on (for oneself and others) but also gifts to make fantasize. Half the fun of gift guides is just seeing what’s out there, even if you don’t intend to buy anything. Herms makes ChapStick? Marc Jacobs brought back these amazing wedge heels from Fall 2016? Wait, this scarf is also a bag? The best gift guides bring out the unleashed capitalist in you while giving you a few surprises. Below are all the links I’ve clicked on this year that got me thinking, Shit, I wish someone would buy me this. This lip balm is so luscious I only have to use a small amount, that’s how I justify the price, it will last a lifetime! And the opulent Herms packaging instantly cures my winter blues every time I take it out. Naturally, after spending the night at Nine Orchard, the sleek new hotel in Dimes Square, I stole the soap from the bathroom. It smells amazing. It’s not exactly the same scent, but it’s cheaper than a stay. Jewelry is something you want to feel personal, and these earrings seem like a family heirloom. They also help people remember your name. It’s not safe for Zoom (NSFZ), but someone might get away with it. The classic argyle print is updated with the Marine Serre moon logo. The winter oxfords of this New York brand are warm but not too warm, and they have an elongated hem that is perfect. They are also made of soft, natural merino wool in unique vibrant colors. Toast is a brand born in Wales, so I trust them for a good comfortable sweater. This lush green is reminiscent of the landscape and the silhouette is pleasant and spacious. If you gave them a Telfar last year, give them a Luar this year. They will be impressed.

Personally, I would wear this with the candelabrum helmet who walked the same trail as these earrings, but I imagine it would be hard to wrap. This non-profit organization upstate farm led by artist Dan Colen and Daphne Seybold makes some very cool workwear collaborations in addition to providing New Yorkers with fresh food. The latest is with Tremaine Emory, and it will make you hungry. The adult version might be out of your budget, but you can gift one to the coolest 5-year-old on the planet for less. I suggest this as a gift every year because I wear it everyday and it makes me feel like a million bucks. Instead of booking a room this winter, spend that money on fancy pajamas instead. Then it’s like staying all year round. I’m now a Muji turtleneck evangelist, but if you want to gift something more luxurious, I really like the fit of this Theory sweater and how soft it is. Sometimes high practical gifts are the most appreciated. Hat hair for curly people really isn’t cute. This one is warm and fuzzy, and it won’t overpower those perfect curls. Leset is a go-to for evening styles you want to wear for a night out, and the brand has just launched some stylish shoes to pair with your elegant style. black satin stewardess pants. Make them salivate over this realistic cookie and maybe they’ll change their minds and back off. (They probably can’t get away with such a bag anywhere else, either.) I’ve wanted a pair of these boots since they walked the Marc Jacobs Fall 2016 runway, and I can’t believe they’re finally back and they haven’t sold out yet. So run, don’t walk, if you know someone with a similar obsession. (But be careful if you wear them.) Anyone can appreciate a super soft alpaca wrap, but as a Taurus, or someone who is always looking for maximum comfort, I think if I swaddled myself in this one, which is designed to be wrapped multiple times , I might never take it off. Look, North Face is awesome, but why not try a fun print for once? This pump will Actually keep you warm, and it comes in a color no one else on the subway will have. Two whimsical brands join forces for a truly delightful knitting collaboration. This look-at-me accessory has hidden zippered pockets that easily fit your phone so you can go hands-free. Every fashionista I know has them and they always make me jealous. They’re definitely not part of the ugly sneaker trend, but they’re not boring either. Heart-shaped accessories are everywhere this season, and this ring is especially sweet. I want to eat it?

I appreciate how they are a bit rough around the edges, like all relationships! More hearts! If you buy this for them, they will literally love you forever. Sophie Buhai's natural-looking pearl necklace was super trendy this year, but I like this one better for everyday wear. It's still a timeless classic. I'm pretty sure if Carrie was mugged again, I'd risk everything to try to keep them as well. Good luck finding the trendiest coat of the season and beware of counterfeits! But if you do, you'll be the hero of the holiday. Nothing says luxury like a $970 pair of shoes that are essentially slippers. The leather version of the classic Agns B. snap cardigan is the holy grail for a certain group of downtown shoppers. The good news is that they only get better with age, so this gift is thinking long term.

