Gwen Stefani Shows Off Her Legs In A Plunging Gold Mini Dress And Fishnets On ‘The Voice’





Gwen Stefani continues to steal the show as a talented mentor and stylish judge on The voice! The 53-year-old ‘Hollaback Girl’ hitmaker showed off her quirky, shimmery and edgy style this week in a gold mini dress that featured a plaid print and sparkly details. Stefani slipped her Dolce and Gabbana piece into a cashmere skirt from the luxury brand also adorned with sequins. Stefani’s dress helped highlight her toned figure using its plunging, low-cut neckline with skimpy straps, and the thigh-skimming hemline of her skirt drew eyes to her curves. While posing up a storm on the red carpet before the competition show’s final episode aired, Stefani rocked an olive green Oof Wear jacket that also sparkled thanks to sequins. To top it all off, the No Doubt singer stepped out in yellow floral knee-high boots and added her classic ska-punk fishnet tights. Gwen Stefani sparkles in a ’60s-inspired drape Voice Outfit To complete her outfit, Stefani accessorized with a jeweled gold headband, dangling gold earrings and chunky layered rings that showed off her edgy purple mani. The Grammy winner wore her blonde tresses in a voluminous, ’60s-inspired, collarbone-length bob with flipped, puffy ends. As for her makeup, the GXVE mogul opted for her black winged cat eye liner, sky-high lashes, radiant pink blush on her cheekbones, illuminating highlighter, and glossy pink lip. Stefani shared several glimpses of her ensemble in Instagram posts for her 14.9. million subscribers, including a red carpet video, another clip of her in the outfit as she sat in the iconic Voice chair and a close-up of her makeup while detailing the products she used, so fans can recreate it. Naturally, fans couldn’t get enough and headed to the “Luxurious” singer’s comment sections to highlight their favorite parts of her ensemble. Others have noted how Stefani’s style icon status continues to be highlighted with each of her Voice outfits. “Every time we see a new look I think this is my favorite look this season but this one may still be the winner for me bc wowowow,” one fan wrote while another added: “J ‘love this whole look. Hair, makeup and cut’ with a fire emoji. (We agree, obviously!) READ MORE: Gwen Stefani takes us back to the 2000s by rocking the iconic visible bra trend in a white tank top Stefani shares her ensemble’s inspirations: Delighted & Casino In her first video and one of her captions, Stefani told fans that she aimed to emulate both “Samantha [Elizabeth Montgomery]” from the classic 60s ABC sitcom, Delightedand “Sharon Stone [character]” from the iconic 1995 crime drama, Casino. From Stefani’s bouncy locks to her flashy and intricate clothes to her revealing and luminous makeup, we have to say that she certainly managed to achieve her style goal!

