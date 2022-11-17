UC Davis students plead for buying second-hand clothes

Second-hand clothing is a more sustainable and affordable alternative to fast fashion, say students

By REBEKA ZELJKO [email protected]

Chloe Harmon, a sophomore in global disease biology, is one of the many people who think second-hand shopping is economically and environmentally important. As organizer of Aggie Trading Post, a free, student-run clothing exchange, Harmon contributes to the effort to make sustainable second-hand clothing more readily available in the Davis community.

There are a lot of things we can do as consumers: maintain, repair and rehab, Harmon said. It’s important to recycle, buy from thrift stores, and take care of the clothes you already own to make them last, and only buy what you really need.

But Harmon isn’t the only one working to make an impact. In recent years, thrift stores, online clothing resale apps, and vintage stores have become increasingly popular. The global second-hand clothing market is expected to grow three times faster than the overall global clothing market, according to the ThredUp resale report.

Buying used forces you to develop a personal style, Harmon said. That’s all

to use what you have and cultivate your own wardrobe [] you don’t really get to do that with fast fashion where the trends are picked for you.

The lure of buying used and creating a unique style is prevalent in Davis. Olivia Hurley, a third-year design major, focuses on student expression and second-hand fashion through the popular Instagram profile, @ucdfits.

What started as a tradition with his mother has turned into a good eye for style and thrift, a strength Hurley uses to co-manage the account.

A lot of it started with my mom, Hurley said. Most of the time I wear a piece from my mother [] she has retained much of her clothing from her youth and has always been a second-hand shopper.

Hurley helps run this account to capture the one-of-a-kind and often used pieces that students wear on campus.

I always saw people wearing their cool outfits and unique pieces, so my friends and I thought, let’s just start showcasing them,” Hurley said.

The account is one of many social networks promoting second-hand shopping and turning to sustainable alternatives in fashion. Odinaka Okegbe, a fourth-year biological science student, said social media originally convinced him to start buying second-hand clothes.

[Thrifting] was getting really popular to the point where I wasn’t just seeing people saving money on YouTube or Instagram, but some of my close friends were doing it too,” Okegbe said. So I decided to give it a try, and have been doing it ever since.

Beyond aesthetics, there’s a pressing environmental reason to buy used. Only 15% of the clothes thrown away in the world are donated or recycled, while 85% of them go to landfill, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). That’s 21 billion pounds of textile waste going to landfill every year. The EPA also estimates that the United States generates an average of 25 billion pounds of textiles per year, or approximately 82 pounds of textiles per US resident.

Overproduction, waste and overconsumption within the fast fashion industry are harmful to the environment, according to Kenny Gagni, owner of Treehouse Vintage in Davis.

Sustainability is important to us at Treehouse Vintage, Gagni said in a direct message on Instagram. We believe in our anti-fast fashion mantra because fast fashion causes excessive landfills, destructive carbon emissions, and ethical issues. [at] factories.

Second-hand shopping offers a solution and is often even more affordable than buying from fast fashion retailers, according to Maryah Gilbert, a third-year political science major.

I think clothes are a really simple way for people to consciously do better by being less wasteful and promoting sustainable habits, Gilbert said. I recently got a dress from the art market, and everyone is a student or community member, which is great for getting things flowing in the community. It is a very good thing.

In addition to its environmental benefits, Harmon believes used clothing is of higher quality than fast fashion clothing.

Shein’s clothes are so poorly made, Harmon said. You will throw it away immediately. That’s why I like vintage clothes; I can imagine these clothes last me pretty much my whole life. It is an investment to buy used.

Similarly, Okegbe also refrains from buying fast fashion due to its lack of longevity.

I’m not a fan of fast fashion at all, Okegbe said. I never liked the idea of ​​buying an item of clothing that wouldn’t last me at least two years. It’s just wasteful and honestly unnecessary, Okegbe said.

On the other hand, thrift stores can be inconvenient for people to buy all their clothes. Okegbe said not everyone has time to sift through clothing shelves, and not everyone is guaranteed to find the exact size or item they are looking for.

While I approve of saving and things related to it, it has its downsides, Okegbe said. For people like me with larger builds, it’s hard to find second-hand clothes that actually fit, especially stockings.

Additionally, Gilbert said buying used, especially from vintage stores or online retailers, is not an affordable option for some people.

It’s really important to me that cheap and durable clothes are accessible to me and something that really bothers me is when [online resellers] buy and resell used clothes for a billion dollars, Gilbert said. It takes away from people who need it.

For these reasons, many people turn to fast fashion when shopping for their clothes. However, there are many resources available throughout Davis to address these challenges, such as the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) thrift store, Treehouse Vintage, Aggie Reuse, and Aggie Trading Post.

According to Harmon, Aggie Trading Post has a three free policy, which means you can donate one item and take home three for free in return.

These and many other members of the Davis community believe in shopping consciously when you can. Not only can you develop a unique and personal style, but you can do your part to reduce textile waste which increases every year.

Written by: Rebeka Zeljko [email protected]