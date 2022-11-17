Fashion
UC Davis students plead for buying second-hand clothes
Second-hand clothing is a more sustainable and affordable alternative to fast fashion, say students
By REBEKA ZELJKO [email protected]
Chloe Harmon, a sophomore in global disease biology, is one of the many people who think second-hand shopping is economically and environmentally important. As organizer of Aggie Trading Post, a free, student-run clothing exchange, Harmon contributes to the effort to make sustainable second-hand clothing more readily available in the Davis community.
There are a lot of things we can do as consumers: maintain, repair and rehab, Harmon said. It’s important to recycle, buy from thrift stores, and take care of the clothes you already own to make them last, and only buy what you really need.
But Harmon isn’t the only one working to make an impact. In recent years, thrift stores, online clothing resale apps, and vintage stores have become increasingly popular. The global second-hand clothing market is expected to grow three times faster than the overall global clothing market, according to the ThredUp resale report.
Buying used forces you to develop a personal style, Harmon said. That’s all
to use what you have and cultivate your own wardrobe [] you don’t really get to do that with fast fashion where the trends are picked for you.
The lure of buying used and creating a unique style is prevalent in Davis. Olivia Hurley, a third-year design major, focuses on student expression and second-hand fashion through the popular Instagram profile, @ucdfits.
What started as a tradition with his mother has turned into a good eye for style and thrift, a strength Hurley uses to co-manage the account.
A lot of it started with my mom, Hurley said. Most of the time I wear a piece from my mother [] she has retained much of her clothing from her youth and has always been a second-hand shopper.
Hurley helps run this account to capture the one-of-a-kind and often used pieces that students wear on campus.
I always saw people wearing their cool outfits and unique pieces, so my friends and I thought, let’s just start showcasing them,” Hurley said.
The account is one of many social networks promoting second-hand shopping and turning to sustainable alternatives in fashion. Odinaka Okegbe, a fourth-year biological science student, said social media originally convinced him to start buying second-hand clothes.
[Thrifting] was getting really popular to the point where I wasn’t just seeing people saving money on YouTube or Instagram, but some of my close friends were doing it too,” Okegbe said. So I decided to give it a try, and have been doing it ever since.
Beyond aesthetics, there’s a pressing environmental reason to buy used. Only 15% of the clothes thrown away in the world are donated or recycled, while 85% of them go to landfill, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). That’s 21 billion pounds of textile waste going to landfill every year. The EPA also estimates that the United States generates an average of 25 billion pounds of textiles per year, or approximately 82 pounds of textiles per US resident.
Overproduction, waste and overconsumption within the fast fashion industry are harmful to the environment, according to Kenny Gagni, owner of Treehouse Vintage in Davis.
Sustainability is important to us at Treehouse Vintage, Gagni said in a direct message on Instagram. We believe in our anti-fast fashion mantra because fast fashion causes excessive landfills, destructive carbon emissions, and ethical issues. [at] factories.
Second-hand shopping offers a solution and is often even more affordable than buying from fast fashion retailers, according to Maryah Gilbert, a third-year political science major.
I think clothes are a really simple way for people to consciously do better by being less wasteful and promoting sustainable habits, Gilbert said. I recently got a dress from the art market, and everyone is a student or community member, which is great for getting things flowing in the community. It is a very good thing.
In addition to its environmental benefits, Harmon believes used clothing is of higher quality than fast fashion clothing.
Shein’s clothes are so poorly made, Harmon said. You will throw it away immediately. That’s why I like vintage clothes; I can imagine these clothes last me pretty much my whole life. It is an investment to buy used.
Similarly, Okegbe also refrains from buying fast fashion due to its lack of longevity.
I’m not a fan of fast fashion at all, Okegbe said. I never liked the idea of buying an item of clothing that wouldn’t last me at least two years. It’s just wasteful and honestly unnecessary, Okegbe said.
On the other hand, thrift stores can be inconvenient for people to buy all their clothes. Okegbe said not everyone has time to sift through clothing shelves, and not everyone is guaranteed to find the exact size or item they are looking for.
While I approve of saving and things related to it, it has its downsides, Okegbe said. For people like me with larger builds, it’s hard to find second-hand clothes that actually fit, especially stockings.
Additionally, Gilbert said buying used, especially from vintage stores or online retailers, is not an affordable option for some people.
It’s really important to me that cheap and durable clothes are accessible to me and something that really bothers me is when [online resellers] buy and resell used clothes for a billion dollars, Gilbert said. It takes away from people who need it.
For these reasons, many people turn to fast fashion when shopping for their clothes. However, there are many resources available throughout Davis to address these challenges, such as the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) thrift store, Treehouse Vintage, Aggie Reuse, and Aggie Trading Post.
According to Harmon, Aggie Trading Post has a three free policy, which means you can donate one item and take home three for free in return.
These and many other members of the Davis community believe in shopping consciously when you can. Not only can you develop a unique and personal style, but you can do your part to reduce textile waste which increases every year.
Written by: Rebeka Zeljko [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://theaggie.org/2022/11/17/uc-davis-students-advocate-for-buying-clothing-second-hand/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UC Davis students plead for buying second-hand clothes
- Notre Dame approves international security studies minor | News | Department of Political Science
- New discovery gives hope in fighting metastatic cancer
- Imran Khan says his rivals think the only way is to ‘eliminate him’
- For Quentin Tarantino, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ is his best film
- Google Pixel 7/Pro discounted to all-time low starting at $499 early on Black Friday
- LIVE updates | IND VS NZ, 1st T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Hardik Pandyas Team India aim for winning start | Cricket news
- Summit Aviation Ends The Move to Greensboro
- Presidents of three Massachusetts medical associations seek help from citizens fighting RSV
- Kareena Kapoor shares photos with Hansal Mehta: ‘The director’s actor’, she writes
- Work/Life: international employment news update
- Wasn’t a threat’: Beijing on Xi Jinping confronting Canada’s Trudeau at G20 | world news