Allison Janney, 62, wears a sheer sequin dress at the premiere of The People We Hate at the Wedding





Allison Janney Amazon Studios ‘People We Hate At Marriage’ World Premiere Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock Allison Janney brought out the glamor at the Los Angeles premiere of People we hate at marriage Wednesday. The age-defying actress, 62, wore a Naeem Khan sequined sheer dress to the event, featuring lattice cutouts along the arms and a high neckline, an ensemble she teamed with black heels strappy top, a Tyler Ellis clutch and a sleek bob haircut. It’s not the first time that Me Tonya star boldly revealed her figure, as she posed last year in a scorching off-the-shoulder one-piece complete with red high heels for In the style magazine. In her latest film, the Oscar-winning actress plays Donna, the co-star’s mother-in-law Kristen Bell. The Amazon Prime comedy revolves around a very dysfunctional family trying to get together for an overseas wedding in London and also stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Ben Platt and Annie Murphy. Speaking to PEOPLE on the red carpet, Janney revealed that she was especially thrilled to showcase her physical comedy in the project and that the opening scene is becoming a career highlight. “It’s one of my favorite movies I’ve ever done in any movie,” the Oscar-winning actress told PEOPLE. “You know everything about this character in that first moment I have. It’s a lot of fun.” RELATED: Allison Janney, 58, poses in a red swimsuit and says Mr Right ‘has to find me’ Allison Janney Amazon Studios ‘People We Hate At Marriage’ World Premiere Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock RELATED: Allison Janney says she doesn’t regret not getting married or having kids: ‘I think I’ll be fine’ “We all come to London for my [on-screen] daughter’s wedding and we unfortunately look like the naughty Americans,” she adds, while adding that she plans to wear an “I’m from Canada” shirt off-camera to show off her national heritage. “We behave very badly,” she continues of the actors in the film. “Well, I don’t know. Well, yes, I did, actually. Alright, we’re all misbehaving in this movie!” Despite this bad behavior, Kristen Bell is “one of the nicest people in Hollywood,” Janney says of her co-star. “It’s so easy to fall in love with her.” The story continues Never miss a story sign up for Free PEOPLE Daily Newsletter to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to gripping human interest stories. Although she’s never married in real life herself, love is also something Janner wants to find, even if it has to be on her terms. “I’m really at this point in my life learning who I am and what I want,” she said last year. during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. “So I would like to eventually find someone to share my life with, but if that doesn’t happen, I think I’ll be fine.” People we hate at marriage is available to stream November 18 on Amazon Video.

