The House of Blueberry digital fashion brand launched on The Sims 4





Missed a session of GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching. House of Blueberry, a digital fashion brand, today announced the launch of a line of its clothing in The Sims 4. Through publisher Electronic Arts’ partnership with the Overwolf platform, House of Blueberry will launch over 200 active in the game, as of today. House of Blueberry CEO Mishi McDuff said in a statement, “We are absolutely thrilled to be able to bring our designs to The Sims 4. It’s not just games; they are social platforms. This is where you meet your friends. Self-expression and how you present yourself is just as important as it is in real life, simply because you’re creating those social connections. McDuff founded the fashion line in 2012 to outfit avatars in Second Life. Since then, it has expanded into Roblox with an in-game digital store. In February, it partnered with designer jonathan simkhai and metaverse platform Everyrealm to launch Metaverse Fashion Week. Electronic Arts announced its partnership with Overwolf early last month. Players and creators can submit their content through CurseForge, which provides a single location for others to discover and install mods and other user-generated content. EA also made The Sims 4 base title free at the same time. The GamesBeat credo when covering the video game industry is “where passion meets business”. What does it mean? We want to tell you how much the news means to you, not only as a decision maker in a game studio, but also as a game fan. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about and engage with the industry. Discover our Briefings.

