Why the True Fit Founder Launched This New Online Fashion Marketplace – Sourcing Journal

For online shoppers who miss the personal element of physical stores, a new AI-powered app wants to be like their “friend in the locker room”.

The launch of Shoptrue, the sequel to True Fit creator and CEO Romney Evans, was announced on Tuesday as a “one-stop personal store curated for you and by you.”

Romney Evans

“We’re excited to make the buying process frictionless and (with True Fit) we’ve made tremendous progress,” Evans said in an interview with Sourcing Journal last week. “We’re excited to go earlier in the funnel of the purchase journey. Conservation is one of the big opportunities.

From Levi’s and Vans to Nike, Boss and Chloe, the new platform brings together in-demand brands. But what sets Shoptrue apart from other automated shopping apps, says Evans, is the personalization of curation, something he says has been overly driven by cold, hard algorithms to date.

“It’s basically a fashion playlist,” he said. “One of the big ideas was to try to turn shopping from a single player game into a multiplayer game. It doesn’t just come from the top down from an omniscient recommender system. It has an editorial, peers, shops and playlists – very exciting inspiration from all directions and it puts the customer more actively in the discovery process.

The Shoptrue experience begins with a 2-minute onboarding quiz to gather information about user preferences and sizes which the platform will continually learn and adapt.

“He asks you what occasions you shop for: go out at night? Work? Casual clothing? We ask you which brands you like, report prices and trends,” said Fashion Director Brandon Holley. “And there are self-designated portions: I’m casual, casual, hip, vintage…we start to get an image, a color impression to be able to understand where we’d like to take that user when they enter the site.”

There’s nothing particularly unique about an onboarding quiz, but Holley says what sets Shoptrue apart comes after that.

Brandon Holly

“Admission is just the beginning. With some sites, the admissions conversation slows everything down, but now it’s speeding up,” Holley said. “We took the position of not being top-down; we want to be like your friend in the locker room.

Shoptrue designed the platform to continuously learn and improve each time a consumer interacts with the app itself or at the product level. Eventually, he says, “results and user content will feel increasingly individualized.”

Shoptrue will learn from every user interaction.

It is this emphasis on “feel” that is as important as the raw performance of the algorithm that the company is betting on to stand out from its rivals.

“A lot of style recommendation algorithms are too prescriptive — here’s something that matches your style,” Evans said. “What we’re trying to do is leverage AI. We have a massive catalog; let’s find the subset you’re most likely to like.”

John Lashlee, Head of Data Science, came to Shoptrue via LinkedIn and Netflix.

To entice audiences, Evans tapped John Lashlee, a former data scientist for Netflix and LinkedIn, as vice president of data science at Shoptrue.

Evans said that by the end of the first quarter of next year, the build your own store feature will come out of beta and offer taste-maker and peer-generated stores. Right now there are a few apparent shortcomings on the site, one of which is that a user can’t sort by size, but Evans says that feature is coming, which if he is done successfully, will play a significant role in reducing the number of returns that retailers have to deal with.

“We’re taking the crawl, walk, run approach and right now we’re in the crawl phase,” he said. “Shoptrue will soon have the ability to pre-filter sizing and fit specifications on behalf of shoppers to ensure they only see products available in their preferred size, eliminating daunting stock-outs for customers. .”

This, he said, is also good for sustainability.

“[It] supports the growing trend toward more sustainable commerce, producing fewer returns and more deliberate purchases in a category that currently sees over 70% of returns attributed to poor fit or style,” Shoptrue said.

Another issue to address is checkout where each item from each retailer is potentially subject to separate shipping charges. Shoptrue says that would rarely be the case, but acknowledges that it’s another beta bridge to cross.

“In most cases, buyers should expect shipping or no shipping. However, certain product and merchant combinations may incur multiple shipping charges. This is an area we plan to address. better optimize and standardize over time for all participating merchants,” the company said. Participating merchants set their own shipping policies, which means some may offer free shipping while others may charge a fee, he added.

When the last of these issues is resolved and the Store functionality is fully operational, users will be able to create what is essentially their own store.

“You can theme your store on Zendaya; you could do a retro post about Audrey Hepburn and get a party season cocktail dress that’s a classic,” Evans said. “That’s the big thing – everything is inspiration and the stores are the content around you.”

Holley peeked behind the beta wall to show a shop she started inspired by a friend she was playing cards with the night before who had a real taste for copious amounts of whiskey . The result of the hangover was a store she dubbed “Egg and Cheese Sandwich”.

“It illustrates that there are endless themes people can create for themselves,” Holley said.

As inevitable as the takeover of e-commerce was before Covid, it has accelerated even further since.

Shoptrue pointed out that since 2020, online marketplaces have accounted for 67% of online revenue with twice the growth and three times the profitability of traditional retail.

“Seventy-five percent of shoppers are trying new behaviors, new brand formats,” Evans said. “Amazon dominates product search, if you know what you’re looking for…but only about 20% of Prime members shop Amazon for fashion first. In fashion, people don’t always know what they want. People are looking for inspiration, not just to buy, not just to tell people what’s good for them. »

Evans wouldn’t share any details about Shoptrue’s financial expectations for 2023, sticking to his crawl, walk, run mantra.

“We’re going to start driving traffic to our site; just inviting people to come take a style quiz and take a journey with us,” Evans said. “In a nutshell, we’re trying to create a one-stop personal store for everyone – for you, by you.”