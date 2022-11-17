Fashion
Wimbledon’s all-white dress code changed for players’ menstrual issuesExBulletin
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Wimbledon’s famously strict rules requiring all-white clothing for its players now include an exception: players can wear dark-colored undershorts under their skirts or shorts.
The change comes after current and former players described the stress of having to wear an all-white ensemble to the tennis tournament while on their period.
Wimbledon organizers said the change comes after discussions with the Women’s Tennis Association, apparel manufacturers and medical teams.
“This means that from next year women and girls taking part in the Championships will have the option of wearing colored undershorts if they wish,” said Sally Bolton, chief executive of the All England Club. said in a press release. “We hope this rule adjustment will help players focus solely on their performance by alleviating a potential source of anxiety.”
Wimbledon dress code dictates that “white does not include off-white or cream” and “a single colored trim around the neckline and around the sleeve cuffs is acceptable but should not be wider than one centimeter”.
Now an asterisk has been added to the rules, allowing players to “wear plain, medium/dark colored undershorts, provided they are no longer than their shorts or skirt”.
The Grand Slam rulebook states that “clean and usually acceptable tennis attire must be worn as determined by each respective Grand Slam tournament”.
Other Grand Slam tournaments are much more liberal than Wimbledon in their assessment of acceptable tennis attire. US Open players, for example, often wear bright and expressive outfits.
The issue of menstruation had been brought up repeatedly by players and others over the past few months.
Former Puerto Rican player Monica Puig tweeted in May about “the mental stress of having to wear white to Wimbledon and praying you don’t get your period for those two weeks”, in addition to how periods can affect a player’s performance.
Australian player Daria Saville said she changed her rules specifically because of the tournament’s dress code. “I myself had to skip my period around Wimbledon because I didn’t want to worry about bleeding, as we already have enough other stress,” she told the Daily Aus.
“Imagine being a swimmer or a ballet dancer,” she added. “Sometimes it sucks being a girl.”
Similarly, British player Heather Watson told the BBC that she had taken birth control pills to change her cycle so that she did not have her period during Wimbledon both for fear of bleeding into her whites and because of the cramps, bloating and fatigue which are symptoms typical of rules.
At the Wimbledon tournament in July, a group of protesters wore red underwear under white skirts, holding signs emblazoned with messages such as “About Bloody Time”.
Ironically enough, the white dress rules first started as a measure to prevent sweat stains from appearing on colored clothes.
PA
While the issue may only have been discussed publicly for the past few years, the fear of bleeding on your tennis whites is nothing new.
“My generation, we always worried because we wore white all the time,” tennis legend Billie Jean King said in a recent interview with CNN. “And it’s what you wear underneath that’s important for your period.”
“We’re always checking to see if we’re showing. You’re uptight about that because the first thing we are are artists, and you want everything you wear to be flawless, to look great. We’re artists. ‘let’s bring it to the people,’ King said.
Wimbledon’s new dress rules will come into effect in July during the 136th edition of the tournament.
|
