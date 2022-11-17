Weekend Preview: Holiday Market, Fashion Show, Toilet Day Tour and More | Arts & Culture





Each week, The Red & Black compiles a list of events taking place in Athens over the coming weekend. This week’s list includes a holiday market at the Athens Academy, a fashion showcase from UGA student designers and a World Toilet Day visit to the Cedar Creek Water Harvesting Facility. . Thursday, November 17 HOLIDAY MARKET WHAT: Do some holiday shopping at this annual holiday market with over 75 vendors. WHERE: Academy of Athens WHEN: 8am-5pm PRICE: Free AUTUMN FESTIVAL WHAT: Celebrate the last days of the fall season with food and games at this event hosted by UGAs University Union. WHERE: Myers Quad WHEN: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. PRICE: Free for UGA students THIRD THURSDAY WHAT: Enjoy after-hours art at various participating local galleries during this monthly event. WHERE: multiple locations WHEN: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. PRICE: Free Friday November 18 STUDENT MARKET WHAT: Shop for arts and crafts from over 100 UGA student artists at Dodd Market. WHERE: Lamar Dodd School of Art WHEN: 10am-6pm PRICE: Free FASHION SHOW WHAT: Join UGA fashion students for a show featuring their weird, wacky, and wonderful designs. WHERE: Georgia Art Museum WHEN: 5-7 p.m. PRICE: $10 AVANT GARDE ART WHAT: Attend the Athenaeums One Night Only event of outdoor art and performances by UGA students and locals. WHERE: Athenaeum WHEN: 6-8 p.m. PRICE: Free Saturday November 19 INDIGENOUS HISTORY WHAT: Learn about Cherokee history, culture and initiatives at this conference. WHERE: Oconee County Library WHEN: 10 a.m. PRICE: Free TOILET DAY TOUR WHAT: Celebrate the facility’s 60th anniversary and World Toilet Day with cake and an outdoor walking tour. WHERE: Cedar Creek Water Reclamation Facility WHEN: 10 a.m. PRICE: Free WATCH THE PARTY WHAT: Watch the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs take on the Kentucky Wildcats on this night watch. WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co. WHEN: 3-7 p.m. PRICE: Free

