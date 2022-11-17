lived in the age of the revenge dress





I think the [dress] resonates so strongly with people because she was a beloved public figure who was wronged in public, says Molten Eadeh, a Seattle University psychology professor who has studied the negative and positive effects of revenge. I think she probably wanted to show Prince Charles what he had lost. I’m sure it did him good at the time. The positivity of revenge, I think, comes from the idea that you want to restore balance and justice in the world, and send a message to a person. Diana obviously didn’t invent revenge dressing, but her look sparked a pop culture trend that’s been going on for generations and is made even more prevalent thanks to social media. NBC/Getty Images In 2021, revenge via song lyrics queen Taylor Swift wore an LBD on Late Night with Seth Meyers which looked suspiciously like Diana’s original revenge dress. A year later, on the song Vigilante Shit from Swifts new album Midnights, she sings, I don’t dress for women. / I don’t dress for men. / Lately, I dressed up for revenge. In a line the late Diana would no doubt appreciate, Swift sings, Don’t be sad, be equal. Unlike Dianas, my personal attempts at revenge never made the headlines. I’ve worn a lot of revenge dresses after breakups, and never for the purpose of fixing the relationship. The goal was always to inflict pain on the enemy. Make them cry and beg for mercy, or at least make them question their life choices as I strutted around in a backless red mini dress. What makes revenge so sweet is that it achieves a goal without the long-term consequences of revenge in the medieval sense, it’s not an eye-to-eye situation. According to Eadeh, revenge dressing can boost your self-esteem and mood, and restore balance, at least in your eyes, after being offended. And for many women, that’s enough.

