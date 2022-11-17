What is haute couture’s obsession with cheap meals?

Fall’s latest fashion trends, from a crumbled “it bag” packet of crisps to a crossbody clutch shaped like a pasta box, all seem to belong in your mouth rather than on a Fashion Week runway. .

In June, artist and designer Nik Bentel announced the return of his Barilla-inspired viral shoulder bagwho first round on twitter in August of last year. The revamped design is akin to a box of penne pasta from De Cecco (there is no brand name on the new bag, unlike its predecessor) which is adorned with a delicate purse handle and decorative details. an elegant gold chain. Similar to its 2021 release, only 100 of Bentel’s recent “Pasta Bag” were available for sale for a limited time only.

Asked about the design of his bag, Bentel said Food & Wine“I try to make each item unique, but I think this one is slightly different because of the excitement online. I felt like I needed to do another one, but I think also that the aesthetic is totally different.”

He continued, “A couple of small pasta companies reached out to me, asking me to collaborate on a bag of pasta. But I think I needed something a little more ubiquitous. There’s a certain aesthetic that pasta companies look in terms of advertising their pasta. . They use certain colors, certain gradients, certain fonts and certain words, so I tried to incorporate as many as possible.”

Bentel’s “Pasta Bag” can easily be mistaken for a regular pasta box. The former features vibrant hues of blue and yellow, a nutrition label on the side as well as the weight of the pasta, listed in both pounds and grams. There is also a brief description of “pasta” and multiple images of penne pasted on the front.

Alongside Bentel, Balenciaga dipped its toes into food fashion last October. The international fashion house, in partnership with Frito-Lay, launched its $1,500 clutch that looks like a crumpled, discarded bag of Lay’s potato chips. Called on “LOL Clutch,” the bag is available in four distinct “flavors”: Classic, Flamin’ Hot, Limn, and Salt & Vinegar. And while the “flavors” aren’t explicitly mentioned on the bag, it’s not hard to guess simply from the bag designs, which mimic OG chip packs.

Recent releases exemplify haute couture’s long-standing obsession with cheap meals in a pretty obvious way. Since 2014, junk food has been a prominent source of inspiration in many high fashion pieces. Take the example of Jeremy Scott Moschino collection inspired by McDonald’s, in which catwalk models dressed as McDonald’s employees and carried handbags adorned with golden Arches on plastic trays. Or Charlotte Olympia and Kate Spade Handbags inspired by Chinese takeout boxes. Or by Anya Hindmarch cereal and soda themed accessories.

The intersection, while bizarre at first glance, is actually quite appropriate given that fast food and high fashion are not far from each other. As a journalist Zing Tsjeng explained“Fast food is a quick sugar rush, mixing feel-good nostalgia with trashy cheerfulness. It’s like the fashion experience itself: we’ve all had that instant pleasure when we buy something we know we shouldn’t but we can” I can’t resist anyway. In other words, there’s a reason why quinoa and brown rice haven’t inspired a fashion collection.

This sentiment is still true today, especially in the midst of an ongoing pandemic where junk food consumption and food cravings are at an all time high. By a January 2022 report published by the MDPI, chips, cookies, ice cream and sugary drinks, like regular sodas, fruit drinks and juices, have all been popular food choices in recent months. It is therefore not surprising that they are now making their resurgence in art and fashion.

bentel said Food & Wine last year that his famous bag of Barilla pasta was created shortly after enjoying “his 100th bowl of penne pasta” during the first months of quarantine. It was then that he wondered how he could reuse the box of pasta and, in the end, he decided to make a handbag out of it.

“The bag is an irreverent take on the past year staying indoors,” Bentel said. Explain. “Take the mundane items we had lying around during the pandemic and turn them into something a little more exciting for our post-pandemic world. The purpose of the bag is to inspire a little thought and reflection about the possibility of create something exciting from the mundane.”

As for the “LOL Clutch”, Balenciaga’s creative director Demna was inspired to create the bag because it “love fries in general” and “ever wore a bag of Lay’s chips as an accessory”. Earlier this year, Demna was spotted holding an empty bag of Lay’s Original Wavy Potato Chips at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp graduation exhibition. The Georgian designer reportedly “kept his flat Lay bag throughout the day, from his front row spot at the student fashion show to the festivities that followed,” according to Mag Paper.

Haute couture, today, remains both accessible and wearable for only a select few. But high fashion paired with cheap eats completely changes the dynamic, allowing luxury clothing to feel more personal and familiar to the public. Of course, wearing a $1,500 Lay clutch is extreme. But at least it looks like a bag of Lay’s potato chips, an item readily available at your nearest convenience store.

An extension of haute couture’s obsession with cheap meals is also seen in the bodega chic photoshoots recently popularized by actor Sydney Sweeney. Earlier this year, Sweeney donned a custom Miu Miu two-piece with matching Miu Miu gloves at a nearby store on Hollywood Boulevard. The photo shoot, led by celebrity photographer Amber Asaly, took place right after Sweeney’s red carpet presentation atthe premiere of “Euphoria” season two.

“The result is a series of delightfully amusing and comically contrasting shots. Sweeney looks like a classic ingenue, wrapping herself in a fur stole outside the Hollywood Wax Museum,” said Carolyn Twersky of W Mag. wrote. “[I]It’s the contradiction between Sweeney, in her personalized French look and explosive good looks, against the everyday monotony of a Hollywood souvenir shop that makes the photos so enjoyable. The actress seems very comfortable in the set, despite the fact that she doesn’t fit in with anything.”

Sweeney took part in a similar shoot after last year’s Golden Globes, when she posed in front of a nearby 7-Eleven, wearing a poofy pink Ralph & Russo dress and sipping a Big Gulp.

“There’s something so nice about seeing a Sweeney in an evening dress in the most pedestrian of places. Probably because who doesn’t want to stuff their face with junk food after a night of squeezing themselves into formal clothes and chat?” Twersky added.

Perhaps that’s the appeal of it all, both high fashion and cheap eats are fun and quirky, making them a perfect fit for each other. And while most consumers won’t be able to afford such mundane products turned luxurious, they will at least be captivated by them.