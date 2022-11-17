4 of the best luxury accessories for men to put under the tree this Christmas

As Christmas approaches, it’s time to start shopping for the perfect gifts for the people you love – but men can be notoriously hard to buy, especially if they seem to have it all already.

If you’re looking to surprise him with a jaw-dropping gift that’s guaranteed to blow your mind, then the good news is that there are fail-safe options out there that are sure to get you the desired result. It’s surprising what you can get when money is no object, and from classic must-haves to one-of-a-kind accessories that hardly anyone else has, there’s something to appeal to loving men of all kinds. luxury and concerned about their dress.

From husbands to dads, brothers to friends, no matter who you’re shopping for, these four luxury gift ideas will be the icing on the cake on D-Day and the perfect surprise to find under the Christmas tree.

The Bejeti Planetesimal Wallet, 25,000

Every man needs a quality wallet to hold his money and cards, and one that will slip discreetly into his pocket without causing an unsightly bulge. But the perfect luxury wallet shouldn’t be anything but invisible — in fact, it should make an impression every time you pull it out to pay the bill for an expensive dinner or a designer suit. Bejetis breathtaking Planetesimal coin purse is just the ticket, and is quite unlike anything you will have ever seen or heard before. Beyond its intriguing name, it’s actually made from precision-cut fragments of large meteorite chunks – yes, you read that right – and is the first wallet of its kind to grace our planet.

Bejetis Single Legacy Portfolios are designed to be timeless functional works of art that can be passed down from generation to generation, their beauty in their elegant design and intricate patterns. Each piece is individually machined, hand polished and hand assembled, all in small batches and in some cases limited to just five to seven pieces in total, so you can be sure to get one of the designer wallets. the most exclusive available.

Rolex Submariner watch, 7500

Image credit: Pingpong56/Bigstock.com

If there’s one gift that could never disappoint, it’s a shiny new Rolex, and the classic Submariner remains one of the most sought-after models thanks to its timeless appeal and effortless elegance since it set the standard for diver’s watches in 1953.

Another status symbol that will get him noticed for all the right reasons when it matters, a Rolex won’t just look the part on his wrist, but could also be a wise investment for the future, with the Submariner known to appreciate overtime value. If it’s a watch collector, it’s a particularly excellent choice for a gift, and the latest model boasts a host of innovative new features while retaining its classic look and feel.

Cartier Double C de Cartier cufflinks, 3,450

Image credit: Cartier

The ultimate status symbol and expression of the highest level of style and sophistication, a pair of Cartier cufflinks is something every clothing brand should have in their accessory arsenal. Instantly elevating any formal or semi-formal outfit to the highest of heights, they can’t help but command respect and are the perfect gift for the man who seems to have just about everything already.

Double C De Cartier cufflinks in pink gold are nothing less than a masterpiece, and thus constitute an awe-inspiring Christmas gift that will leave him speechless. A step up from the original C De Cartier cufflinks, which are sterling silver with a palladium polish, the Double C offering is several times more expensive, but you’d be hard pressed to find a more coveted accessory.

Apple AirPods Max Headphones, 549

Image credit: Masarik/Bigstock.com

For the music lover, there’s nothing better than a sophisticated pair of Apple AirPods Max – the brand’s highest-end AirPod offering to date. These high-tech, on-ear Bluetooth headphones deliver custom spatial sound for cinema-like surround sound, and their padded fit, achieved through acoustic memory foam and telescoping arms, provides the perfect acoustic seal for any shape. head with minimal pressure. . So not only are they one of the most stylish pairs of headphones on the market, they’re also one of the most comfortable.

Available in five different colorways, the real selling point is of course the unrivaled listening experience they deliver, with high fidelity sound and industry-leading noise cancellation with minimal distortion across the entire audible range.