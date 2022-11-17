How the passion economy is unlocking new careers in ready-to-wear





PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 05, 2019: Cara Delevingne (C) and models parade during the final of … [+] the Chanel show as part of PFW (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Getty Images Leadership has a traditional tone and appearance. It is usually characterized by blue and gray ties, meeting rooms and handshakes. Passion Economy has opened up new career opportunities in various industries, such as finance, gaming, and investing. And the traditional Pareto 10/90 or 20/80 split also applies, but a middle class of designers is emerging, also in fashion. Paris Fashion Week is the epicenter of Haute Couture, and in the 22/23 FW edition, many designers presented collections strongly inspired by the future. This year’s event also saw some designers elevate everyday normalcy and magnetism to regularity. Attendees praised the innovative designs on display, with some designers, as usual, predicting that their shows would set the fashion trend for years to come. From space-age dresses to otherworldly accessories, the future of couture was on full display. This somewhat culminated in the spray-on Coperni dress worn by Bella Hadid, thwarted by Balenciaga’s parade in the mud. Audiences were captivated and photos from the collection quickly went viral. TikTok didn’t wait with memes and parodies. Mixing and mixing cultural media creates exciting layers. As DJs, designers and artists collide, new career paths are opening up for people combining online content creation with traditional craftsmanship. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Creators Find New Career Opportunities in the Passion Economy Getty Images In fashion, the industry is constantly looking for the latest and greatest trends to set the tone for the season. And while some trends are standard and new, others are decidedly more original. According to Merriam-Webster, a trend is “a general development or change in a situation or the way people behave”. In other words, it is something that gradually becomes more popular or common. Fashion trends can be dictated by several factors, including the red carpet, runways, celebrities, and even the street style scene. While some trends come and go quickly, others have endured and become timeless classics. Regardless of trends, there are several ways in which designer career paths are emerging in the fashion industry. Marketing: Managers reported an increase in hiring creators to bring in-house knowledge on influencer marketing and tone setting.

Branding: brands are constantly rethinking how to allocate their budgets; this year broke budget records for influencer-related brand spend. Roles within brands are opening up to coordinate these growing budgets.

Manufacture: According to Influencer Marketing Center, apparel is the number one industry for social commerce and micro-influencers. With a growing number of designers producing their brands, many have become experts in material sourcing and supply chains.

Design: a growing number of designers and creative directors have a background in social media Brands are becoming more and more with not only their collections but also their career pages. The fashion world has always sought to prove that you don’t have to stick to traditional methods to be successful. Breaking with the norm can help you stand out from the crowd. The same goes for our careers.

