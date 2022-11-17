Billikens and Memphis meet Thursday in NCAA first round





Saint Louis Men’s Soccer // Match Info Game 19 St. Louis (11-4-3) vs. Memphis (9-5-4) Date hour Thursday Nov. 17 // 7 p.m. Location St. Louis, Missouri (Hermann Stadium) Tickets Buy in advance Flow ESPN+ Live statistics NCAA.com Series history SLU leads 17-8-1 St. Louis takes on the Memphis Tigers Thursday night in an NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship first round game at Hermann Stadium. Kick-off is at 7 p.m. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN+ with Dan Bettlach and Bill McDermott on the call. The Billikens (11-4-3) won the Atlantic 10 conference championship last weekend in spectacular fashion, passing Loyola Chicago in shots. This was the second straight season that SLU was the A-10 regular season and tournament champion. Memphis (9-5-4) earned an overall selection to the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship. This is the Tigers’ first tournament offer since 2004 and the third in program history. They fell to FIU 1-0 in the American Athletic Conference Championship semifinals. Here are five more facts ahead of Thursday’s game against Memphis. 1 // Carlos Tofern was named the Atlantic 10 Men’s Soccer Championship MVP. He had six saves on shots on goal in the semifinals and finals to propel the Billikens to the title. CJ Coppola, John Klein, Alberto Suarez and Lane Warrington also earned spots on the All-Championship A-10 team. 2 // The Billikens are making their 50th appearance in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship, which remains the most important of all time. SLU has won a record 10 NCAA titles. Last season, the Billikens advanced to the NCAA Quarterfinals, their longest run in the NCAA since 2003. 3 // Co-A-10 Offensive Player of the Year John Klein leads the Billikens with 19 points (7G, 5A). He is 16th in school history with 85 career points (29G, 27A). His 27 assists are tied for ninth all-time at SLU. 4 // Six Billikens, including three major winners, have earned A-10 All-Conference honors (Read more). 5 // This will be the 27th game between the Bills and the Tigers in a series dating back to 1991. Saint Louis and Memphis were conference opponents in the Great Midwest Conference and Conference USA. The Billikens have a 17-8-1 advantage over the Tigers. The teams have played five times since 2014, including last year, a 3-0 win for Billiken at Hermann Stadium.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://atlantic10.com/news/2022/11/16/mens-basketball-billikens-memphis-meet-in-ncaa-first-round-thursday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos