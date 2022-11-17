Zara union calls for Black Friday strike in fashion group’s hometown





MADRID, Nov 17 (Reuters) – A union group representing sales associates at fashion retailer Zara has called for a two-day strike over wages next week at all 44 stores in the company’s hometown of La Coruña, in the northern Spain, a union leader said on Thursday. The strike, called by the regional union group CIG, will take place during the “Black Friday” sales on November 24 and 25, said Carmia Naveiro, leader of the CIG union and Zara assistant. CIG represents most of the 1,000 salespeople who work for Zara in La Coruña. Faced with galloping inflation, labor disputes over wages have multiplied across Europe in recent months. The decision to strike follows a meeting between the owner of Zara Inditex (ITX.MC) and representatives of at least three unions earlier on Thursday. The company had increased an initial salary offer during negotiations, but it was deemed insufficient by CIG, Naveiro said after the meeting. “We want a salary similar to that of Inditex workers in factories and logistics centers that are very close to here.” Workers in logistics centers earn around 2,000 euros per month. Inditex has proposed a 10% increase for next year plus smaller annual increases through 2025, which would total an additional 200 euros ($207) in traders’ monthly salaries by then, the report said. union. CIG, which is also planning protests near Inditex’s global headquarters in Arteixo, a few kilometers from La Coruña, wants an increase of 500 euros per month by 2025. Some of the other unions were in favor of continuing talks to reach an agreement with the company. “The workers want us to reach an agreement and we will evaluate this new offer, which seems better,” said Lucia Trenor of the national union CCOO. Inditex, which opened its first Zara store in La Coruña in 1975, declined to comment on the pay dispute. Salaries for salespeople at Zara fluctuate between 1,058 euros and 1,400 euros per month in La Coroua, the union leader said. Inditex employs 165,000 people in 177 countries. About 86% of them work in the company’s 6,477 stores, and at least seven out of 10 employees are women, according to Inditex’s latest financial reports on its website. ($1 = 0.9664 euros) Reporting by Corina Pons, editing by David Latona and Jane Merriman Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/zara-union-calls-black-friday-strike-fashion-groups-home-town-2022-11-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos