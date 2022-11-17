Allison Janney is so strong and free the nipple in see-through dress pics

Allison Janney stunned in a sheer, sparkly dress this week at a movie premiere in Los Angeles.

The actress, 62, took time to show off her strong body and have a little ‘nipple release’ moment.

Allison didn’t share much about her workout routines, but she was very open about her balanced approach to her diet.

It’s probably no surprise, but in case you missed it, Allison Janney absolutely rocked the red carpet this week when she showed up for the premiere of ‘The People We Hate At The Wedding’ at Los Angeles. The 62-year-old star donned a sparkly, sheer dress that left very little to the imagination.

From braided sleeves to west wing #FreeTheNipple star’s not-so-subtle moment, Allison looked incredibly strong from head to toe. This woman knows how to work a transparent dress.

Allison Janney walks the red carpet in a see-through dress. Steve Granitz // Getty Images

And, of course, a full-length plan:

Allison Janney at a movie premiere in LA in November 2022. Steve Granitz // Getty Images

If you’re here to get a glimpse of Allison’s health and wellness routines (because she just shines mightily in these photos), I’ve got you. For one thing, the star has a refreshing stance on feeding her body, which involves a very balanced approach to her diet. “I eat whatever I want,” she said Chicago Sun Hour . Still, she likes to eat healthy because of the way she feels.

“Most of the time I try to stick to protein and veggies and skip the other stuff,” she told the outlet in 2015. “What helps is that I know I can have this treat. I don’t deny myself.

She also gave Architectural Summary a glimpse of her fridge in 2018, where the staples were pretty simple: eggs, ros, Cholula hot sauce and dark chocolate. And in another 2015 interview with vanity lounge she detailed her post-Emmy routine which included Golden Arches…

“So we have some McDonald’s out of the Emmys. . . some fries. There was a funny picture that I tweeted [boyfriend] Phil and I standing on the sidewalk waiting for our car,” she said. “It took about 45 minutes, so I sat on the Emmy. . . it was in a box and I sat on it, and we ate fries and waited for the car and came home, and just relaxed.”

When it comes to her workouts, Allison doesn’t share a ton, but in 2018 she shared a video of herself training with coach Sergio Carbajal, saying he’s “killing me with kicks” and adding “#workoutwednesday”. And Sergio also posted that he helped Allison get in shape for a project, writing in one post, “Had to rock his awesome features while giving him a good ass kick.”

But Allison has incorporated movement into her day since she was a little girl. she said said NPR that she was a figure skater, but chose to act after an injury.

My mother always said I had incredible tenacity and drive. I was a figure skater when I was a kid. When I first put on skates and didn’t skate very well, I saw another girl on the ice who was really good at it. I was so competitive my mom said I was staying on the ice until I could skate, she said The nice woman .

Addition: Sometimes I may be too competitive for my own good. But I’d rather hear someone say you suck! before going on stage because I prefer to be challenged. Competitiveness gives you that edge, so when it’s up to you and someone else, you can go for it and not crumble.

One can only imagine this tenacity translated into her acting career!

We love you Allison!