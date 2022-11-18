Fashion
NFL Week 11 – The Best Titans-Packers Pregame Mode
Week 11 of the NFL regular season was nearly buried under what could be six feet of snow — at least, for the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills. A huge blizzard forecast in Buffalo prompted the NFL to move the game to Detroit – which will avoid the worst weather conditions, although it prevents us from seeing what Browns and Bills players would wear for their pre- match if they had to brave the buildup.
We kick off at Lambeau Field, where the 6-3 Tennessee Titans travel to take on the Green Bay Packers 4-6. The Packers are coming off a win over the Detroit Lions, a victory that ended a five-game losing streak. They will face a serious test against the Titans, who have won six of their last seven games.
On Sunday, the New York Jets will try to break their 13 consecutive games without defeat against the New England Patriots in an AFC East battle. Later in the afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys will look to stop the Minnesota Vikings juggernaut after that team’s incredible comeback win over the Bills in Week 10.
Here are the NFL’s best pre-game tweaks in Week 11.
“Thursday Night Football”
Looking for a win. @PatODonnell_16 @crosbykicks2 @EJCJackCoco #TENvsGB | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/6nnAqc4bw8
Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 17, 2022
Guess who’s back…@rcobb18 | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/5sEd9JYYsa
Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 17, 2022
Match Day Anniversary
Let’s make it our own, @PrestonSmith94#TENvsGB | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/E7TQV5p54e
Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 17, 2022
@JaireAlexander is ready for #TNF#TENvsGB | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/FMFG4jJOSv
Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 17, 2022
In the building for TNF @NFLonPrime pic.twitter.com/ocFEguevcB
Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 17, 2022
|
