Drake and 21 Savage agree not to use ‘Vogue’ trademarks to promote #1 album





NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) – Drake and 21 Savage have stopped using Vogue brands to promote their new No. 1 album ‘Her Loss’ and have agreed to a preliminary injunction against their campaign resuming. According to a filing Thursday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, the rappers admitted distributing an infringing cover and an infringing version of the fashion magazine without permission from Vogue publisher Conde Nast. The filing says they ‘voluntarily ceased’ the marketing campaign that sparked Conde Nast’s lawsuit on Nov. 7 and will remove Vogue references from websites and social media platforms they control, as well as streets. and buildings. Drake and 21 Savage did not admit liability or wrongdoing and accepted the injunction to avoid unnecessary costs, according to the filing. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff had issued a temporary restraining order against the duo on Nov. 9, saying Conde Nast’s trademark infringement and false advertising allegations would likely succeed. A judicial conference is scheduled for December 22. Conde Nast, also known as Advance Magazine Publishers Inc, sought at least $4 million in damages. Attorneys for the rappers and Conde Nast did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The fake Vogue magazine featured Drake and 21 Savage on the cover, and their campaign included a suggestion that they had the backing of longtime Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. “Her Loss” was released on November 4. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart for the week ending November 19. Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/drake-21-savage-agree-not-use-vogue-trademarks-promote-no-1-album-2022-11-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos