Fashion and tech collide at the AfroTech 2022 conference in Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) Haywood Perry, Ansley Carlisle and Mark Cuban attend AFROTECH … [+] Conference 2022 – Day Two at the Austin Convention Center on November 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for AFROTECH) Getty Images for AFROTECH

This year, from November 13-17, brands like Nike, Gap Inc. and Nordstrom, home to a range of fashion brands, to name a few, came AfroTech and embarked on the next generation of their business operations. 3M, the tech materials brand that helped the fashion world in the creative process, also sought out the city of Austin, Texas for its relevance in the world of modern technology. Aurora Jamesfounder and designer of shoe brand Brother Vellies, was invited to a panel to discuss corporate responsibility, causing her to relent Fifteen percent pledge program for businesses to promote Black and POC fashion and beauty brands as they do for others.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Morgan DeBaun and Aurora James talk onstage during day three of … [+] AFROTECH 2022 Conference at the Austin Convention Center on November 15, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for AFROTECH) Getty Images for AFROTECH

All the guests of AfroTech Conference come as they are, dressed in traditional white-collar office attire. Other tech enthusiasts and career-focused individuals wore modern looks, sporting Jordan-branded sneakers, Fear Of God Essentials, or a mix of the many HBCU relics, school pride with fashionable apparel. to complete. Fashion is a form of expression, and within it the world of technology shows its range and evolution, from dark rooms full of waiters and ambient screen light to outdoor benches and cafes where work gets done. as inspiration happens around you.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 13: CEO and Founder Morgan DeBaun greets AFROTECH conference attendees … [+] 2022 – Day One at the Austin Convention Center on November 13, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for AFROTECH) Getty Images for AFROTECH

Fashion was at the forefront of AfroTech, no doubt. Founder and CEO of Blavity Inc., and the six-year technology conference – since 2016 – Morgan DeBaun, perfectly illustrated the relationship between technology and fashion. As the metaverse avatar, DeBaun dressed up and walked to a VR version of the conference in an empty location, seen on the big screens of the Austin Convention Center stage. With a bit of a fun joke from his voice heard throughout the convention center and his on-screen avatar, DeBaun would eventually take the stage from a backstage staircase. She wore an outfit similar to her avatar, greeted the audience, and then encouraged the audience to cross the room to introduce themselves to each other.

DeBaun remembers that moment with humor, Well, I knew what I was wearing weeks ago. This avatar should match the real dress I’m wearing. The initial introduction of VR fashion foreshadows the many styles that have descended on the AfroTech conference throughout the week. I mean, the fashion and effort is amazing. We have so many designers here – we have a growing “fashion camera” because we all dress up, she says.

DeBaun has a passion for the nuances of career culture and the flexibility of humans to adapt while remaining true to their individuality, especially in the tech industry, which can sometimes be withdrawn or removed from outward expression. . She explains these intersections, you know, we’re proud of what we look like – the colors, the vibrancy. And what I really love about AfroTech is that people give it their all and take pride in their culture.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 15: (LR) Jeff Nelson, Damien Mcduffie [of Black Terimus]Lord … [+] Adesanya and Kendra Cole onstage during day three of the AFROTECH 2022 conference at the Austin Convention Center on November 15, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for AFROTECH) Getty Images for AFROTECH

As fashion is a leading industry in global categories, the tech world has already seen fashion implementations in the space from innovators like Idriss Sandu among others. They’re proud of where they come from, DeBaun mentions of AfroTech’s audience. [AfroTech is] more global this year than [it] ever been and has people all over the world, which to me is exciting. I’m waiting for the world to be ready for AfroTech to go global, and I think we’re getting closer. And part of that is definitely fashion and music.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) Haywood Perry, Ansley Carlisle and Mark Cuban attend AFROTECH … [+] Conference 2022 – Day Two at the Austin Convention Center on November 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for AFROTECH) Getty Images for AFROTECH

Among panels that involved tech guru Aurora James and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban or discussed achieving operational excellence at an e-commerce company like Gap Inc., fashion was surfaced from time to time and held the attention of thousands of people at the conference. music artist BIADJ Jasmine Solano and DJ Millie, to name a few, came out in their street style inspired looks to perform and play sets for the energetic crowds at the Austin Convention Center.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 16: BIA performs during the AFROTECH 2022 conference at the Austin convention … [+] Center on November 16, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for AFROTECH) Getty Images for AFROTECH

On a panel with a music producer Zaytoven, he explained how technology helps him to create. Recognizing the possibilities, he says, it goes hand in hand. For me as an artist, you have to look like what you look like. That’s what attracts me to any artist and makes halfway an artist special. I was very fashionable and best dressed in high school. So, I have to stay on my game on the fly, and as the weather changes and new fashion comes, you have to be able to adapt.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 13: (L-R) Fireside chat with Zaytoven and Will Lucas at the AFROTECH conference … [+] 2022 – Day One at the Austin Convention Center on November 13, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for AFROTECH) Getty Images for AFROTECH

He describes his early days as an entrepreneur in elementary school, advising the next generation of artists as a former local barber and church pianist. For a fashionable artist, he must be able to groom himself. If you know what you want to look like, you should be able to edit yourself. This is one of the reasons why I became a barber – because I want to look fresh and beautiful all the time. So I can’t wait to have a hairdresser. My clothes are too fresh.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 13: Zaytoven (R) performs with attendees at the AFROTECH 2022 Conference – Day … [+] One at the Austin Convention Center on November 13, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for AFROTECH) Getty Images for AFROTECH

He talks about the technical side of his business as a producer, I would love to be part of it [Metaverse/Web3] space knowing that it will only get bigger and better. I could be on stage and swapping material across the metaverse with three different drum machines. Changing clothes on stage – I feel like this is the future.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 13: Zaytoven (C) and guests attend the AFROTECH 2022 conference – day one at … [+] Austin Convention Center on November 13, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for AFROTECH) Getty Images for AFROTECH

The Nordstrom Program closer to you requires the department store to have a fully developed backend to cater to customers’ clothing tastes with curated selections from their online inventory. These brands, including producer Zaytoven, spent the days of the conference navigating the many corners of tech while scouting for the next tech talent.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 16: (LR) Ms. Nix, Martina McFlyy and Jasmine Solano of SAUCE perform … [+] during the AFROTECH 2022 conference at the Austin Convention Center on November 16, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for AFROTECH) Getty Images for AFROTECH

Through engagement with the tech community’s innate entrepreneurial spirit and personal sense of style, AfroTech is building the formula for a forward-thinking tech community that seeks to improve engagement between humans and technology.