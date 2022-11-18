Fashion
A Lizzo fan made a TikTok video asking to borrow a dress for a red carpet event. It worked.
When writer Auriel Marie discovered that they were included in the List of 100, they were delighted. As part of this honor, Marie, whose pronouns are they/she, was invited to attend the Out Magazines gala in New York.
The problem? They couldn’t find anything to wear for the event. Although the majority of American women wear sizes 14 or larger, Marie said many stores only stock sizes 12 and under.
They said the dresses they found in their size were either matronly or tacky. Despite the suggestions of their friends, their mother and their wife, Marie did not like anything.
yall. So Lizzo THEE Lizzo gave me a dress for the @outmagazine #out100 gala. He was supposed to arrive on Friday but arrived literally ten minutes before we left for our flight to New York.
That’s wonderful. AS????????
I SCREAM !!!!!!! I CAN’T WAIT TO SHOW YOU! pic.twitter.com/2qpBNDM6RR
— queerly beloved (@YesAurielle) November 14, 2022
@auriellebewritin In response to @noirediamonds, I may have had a few tears on your @lizzo dress, my bad girl! Words are not enough and thank you is not enough. But thanks! I am speechless. Yall! A female dog is certified LIZZO SIZED !!!!!! And LOOK AT THIS DRESS! @Out Magazine, I’m coming! #fyp #for you #lizzo 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) – Lizzo
