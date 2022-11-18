Why you should care about the 2022 World Cup (even if it’s not your thing)

The biggest sporting event on the planet, the World Cup, begins on November 20. For sports fans, there is little better, because it is the biggest tournament in the world. But there’s a lot to love for the rest of us, too. Football may not be the most popular sport in this country, but it is hugely entertaining and full of amazing stories. Shows like Welcome to Wrexham have proven that even the biggest novices can find great fun in immersing themselves in football culture (yes, that’s what they call it almost everywhere else). Like the Super Bowl, the World Cup is so colossal and all-consuming that it’s often about much more than football, involving everything from fashion and politics to gossip.

Part of the intrigue is that the World Cup only takes place every four years. This year, 32 countries are in contention and the first round consists of eight groups of four teams. The top two teams from each group will advance, and from there it’s a knockout format.

The football alone is worth savoring, with the insane stamina and technical abilities these fine athletes possess. Even if you don’t know what an offside is, let alone a yellow card, there are plenty of reasons to get jazzed. Here are ten stories to get you excited for the 2022 World Cup.

1. Leo Messi

The best player to ever put on a football shirt has never won the World Cup. Leonel Messi has won pretty much every other award but this one still eludes him. This year, his Argentinian team has a real chance, and the timing couldn’t have been better. At 35, this is probably his last World Cup. He almost won it in 2010 against Germany, but his team failed. This year it will be fun to follow Argentina and their captain, who seems to be one of the kindest and most humble sports superstars ever.

2. Bizarre Marketing

The World Cup is far from perfect. This can involve the construction of dangerous stadiums by underpaid and underprotected workers (especially in places that don’t already have the infrastructure), and it can perform sweeps of host cities to make them look trouble-free . This year, the host country, Qatar, is preparing a strange marketing. As NPR reports, enthusiastic fans are recruited by the country for quality public relations. It’s an approach manufactured by a nation that is clearly worried about its image and a little out of touch, given how passionate most football fans are. It will be weird to see this play out in the stands.

3. Qatari culture

As the first country in the Middle East to host the World Cup, Qatar will surely rank high in search engines over the next couple of months. The Persian Gulf nation of around 3 million people will be in the spotlight, and viewers will be able to learn a bit more about the customs, cuisines and customs of Qatar. Some traits have already caused problems, such as the country’s mostly dry politics. Football fans love their beer, and the 2022 World Cup has come to recognize it after some resistance. At first, alcohol was not going to be served in stadiums, but now there will be designated areas and times for a little pre-game alcohol.

4. A winter cut

Still on the Qatar theme, it’s important to point out that the World Cup setting also happens to be one of hottest places on the planet. As such, it is simply too hot to host the tournament in the summer when it normally takes place. Average summer highs in the capital city of Doha regularly reach 108 degrees Fahrenheit. Thus, for the very first time, the World Cup takes place in November and December. It’s a bit strange, but it will be easier for athletes and give fans a fun holiday viewing time.

5. Referees

Referees are always a story with the World Cup, as they are the final arbiters of every match. To prevent them from being influenced, FIFA (the world governing body of football) sequesters them for the duration of the tournament. It sounds a bit extreme, but it’s also fun. For example, during the 2010 World Cup, hosted by Germany, the referees stayed together in an old castle. Referees will also be working with VAR (Video Assisted Referee) this year, which means they will be able to analyze replays to judge very important calls like penalty kicks or goal awarding. The approach is far from perfect, but it adds tons of drama to an already dramatic sport.

6. We’re back

The United States failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, a disappointment that continues to haunt American soccer fans. Luckily, we’re back on the right foot, not only in the tournament, but also having a decent chance of advancing far enough. This composition of the World Cup was Just announced and features a young and talented team who, by clicking, could cause real damage. The big names are there, like Christian Pulisic and Geo Reyna, but there are lesser-known ones who play for big clubs around the world. Never has an American team had so many individuals playing in top clubs like Chelsea, AC Milan, Valencia, Borussia Dortmund, etc. It bodes well for a team that has never made it past the World Cup semi-finals.

7. The Underdogs

There are always underdogs at the World Cup, and sometimes they can surprise their opponents. This year, Canada finished first in CONCACAF, ahead of the United States and Mexico. It will be fun to see how our neighbors to the north fare, as they rarely qualify for the tournament. Serbia were also a bit of a shock and could have a good run if they can beat Switzerland or Brazil in their tough opening group game. There is also Senegal, the best team in Africa with one of the best strikers in the world in Sadio Mane. African teams have never made it past the quarter-final stage, but that could change in 2022.

8. Kits

Just look at this great shirt that Mexico will be wearing at this year’s World Cup. It is inspired by Mixtec art and Aztec deities and is a sight to behold. It’s one of many excellent jerseys that will be on display this year, with a few duds (the tie-dye USA jersey is awful). It’s always fun to see kits debut for the first time, and this year, more than ever, it’s all about the details. Poland’s jersey is made to resemble the wing of an eagle, as the bird is a prominent figure on the team crest. Defending champions France will wear a jersey that features tiny images of the Arc de Triomphe. The kits are a catch.

9. A Little Progress

Football has its share of blockages; just look at the recent NWSL scandal. This year, however, there is at least some progress being shown at the World Cup. Three women will be among the referees who will officiate the matches of the tournament. It’s a first for the biggest sporting event in the world and at least a step in the right direction.

10. The Show

It’s hard not to give in to the gigantic spectacle of the whole thing. Consider this: more than half the planet watched the 2018 World Cup. Think the Super Bowl is popular? He doesn’t hold a candle to this thing. In this sense, it unites us all. Yeah, it’s a bit corny, but it’s true. As difficult and divided as things are, we can all come together every four years for the World Cup.

