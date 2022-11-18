Are luxury baseball caps the latest?

Closets overflowing with Herms, Chanel and Louis Vuitton will always signal a high fashion pedigree, but lately there’s one piece that’s become even more of a cult status symbol, with an endearingly subversive twist: the baseball cap.

The accessory is certainly not new, but its presence has expanded in the fashion world, and to boot, more and more caps have acquired a captivating aura of cool that is hard to miss. Celebrities ranging from Emily Ratajkowski to Jennifer Lopez have taken a deep dive into the look. It’s not just your typical New York Yankees cap, or decidedly over-engineered luxury versions of designer baseball caps. This particular look centers on merch-y caps from your favorite bookstores, clubs, restaurants, and even events; the kind of caps you can often only buy in person. Consider: Amber Waves Farm, E11EVEN, Sunset Tower and Sky Ting Yoga.

E11EVEN Black and white dad cap E11EVEN Black and white dad cap

We see pictures of people in the E11EVEN hats everywhere, from the Eiffel Tower to the Egyptian pyramids, says Dennis DeGori, owner of the Miami-based 24/7 nightclub E11EVEN, which has become famous for its iconic hats emblazoned with logos. The brand launched its merchandise in 2015 and, according to DeGori, it sells at least $1,000,000 worth of hats a year, including an exclusive 11-carat diamond hat for $50,000. The hats represent people who know about the E11EVEN experience because they were, as well as people who weren’t but want to be part of the experience vicariously by wearing the hat, DeGori adds. People who love life and live it fully. It is both a state of mind and a feeling of pride.

It’s no coincidence that people turn to baseball caps as social status identifiers. Fashion loves the momentum of merchandising, and as the community continues to comm-ify and memorize the everyday (think: Adidas, countless high fashion collaborations, Balenciagas Crocs or Vetements’ iconic DHL shirts of 2016), it is important to have a recognizable logo. logo or symbol that sparks community, but simultaneously hints at exclusivity and, in many ways, irony. Historically, baseball caps were collectibles, a symbol that you had enough free time and money to attend a game, explains the fashion stylist. Shea Daspin , who herself is very keen on pairing statement caps with ultra-glam sequins, or oversized menswear, or both for contrast. Like all sports, the sense of camaraderie that surrounds matching hats is unparalleled. No matter where your hat comes from, whether it’s a bookstore, restaurant, independent film center or an emerging designer brand, hats also mean support.

Another reason was to see fashion’s new status symbol everywhere? Merch exploded in popularity all the more as businesses like restaurants and cafes launched hats and other collectibles as a way to recoup money lost to the pandemic. People want what they can’t have, and many of these hats are limited edition or can only be purchased IRL.

Likewise, as a direct result, fashion brands have also exploited directional baseball caps. Take, for example, Batsheva, who debuted limited-edition baseball caps at her fashion shows, which took place at iconic New York restaurants, such as Serendipity 3. For her Spring 2023 show, which took place in September 2022 at Bens Charcuterie, it collaborated with the restaurant to release a . “I wanted to create a small, wearable item that would allude to my runway theme, but be wearable and useful in people’s lives,” says designer Batsheva Hay. The word delicatessen is so New York, and so evocative of cinema and of an era. It was a nod to my show at Ben’s Deli. I love wearing baseball caps with dresses or anything so I wanted to customize one.

Courtesy/Design Leah Romero

Immediately after the show, editors were quick to complete their outfits with the hat. Considering the presentation was so early in the morning and so deep in the heart of the garment district, it felt like the perfect type of disguise to add, especially as the ostentatious unsuspecting crowd emerged among tourists and daily commuters. Turns out that was exactly the point: the baseball cap is one of those amazing New York City signifiers, from Larry David to Rihanna, trying to avoid mush, Hay adds. I love how he feels protective and private and just, leave me alone. They have a neutral quality where you can throw them on any look which makes them very collectible. I also love how they can be commemorative, whether it’s for someone’s Bar Mitzvah, bachelorette party, or 50th reunion. I didn’t do any merchandising for my wedding, but I will always do merchandising for my fashion shows. Spot someone else on the streets with the same logo cap you’re wearing? It brings an immediate sense of camaraderie and belonging that I think we’ve been craving for a long time, Daspin adds.

Going back to that irony, most baseball caps are just that. Take, for example, the Filson Caps created in collaboration with Rays Bar on the Lower East Side. With its camouflage print and bright orange font, it’s exactly the kind of thing that hardcore fashion and Y2K culture are imitating right now (see: Prayings ultra popular loved by celebrities for proof). But because it’s not a traditional designer fashion item, it feels more special, quirky and oddly exclusive. They represent purpose and usefulness, says Filson’s creative director Alex Carleton when asked about the elite reputation of Filson x Rays hats. Who would have thought that social status and togetherness could be packed into one of the most casual accessories in the world that speaks volumes, with so little effort?