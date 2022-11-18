Kate Middleton wears blue and yellow LK Bennett polka dot dress in tribute to Ukraine





Kate Middleton continues to show her support for Ukraine. Earlier today, the Princess of Wales visited Reading Ukrainian Community Center just outside London, where she met displaced Ukrainian families to hear about their experiences and learned how the organization provides a support for those arriving in the UK in the middle of Russia. invasion. LKBennett Tallis Navy and Yellow Polka Dot Pleated Shirt Dress LKBennett Tallis Navy and Yellow Polka Dot Pleated Shirt Dress For the outing, Kate gave a subtle nod to Ukraine with her outfit choice, wearing a in homage to the country’s flag. She teamed the thoughtful look with matching pump heels, a quilted clutch and her go-to and completes the set with a timeless Max & Co. camel coat. This isn’t the first time Kate has used her fashion to support Ukraine. Earlier this year, when she and Prince William visited the Ukrainian Cultural Center in London, Kate opted for a blue cashmere jumper which she topped with a pin of the nation’s flag. Kate poses for a photo with a child during her visit to the Ukrainian community center in Reading. PAUL EDWARDS // Getty Images During today’s engagement, the royal was also able to spend time with children and take part in an art workshop. The monthly sessions aim to provide children with a way to have fun, build relationships, and express their thoughts and feelings through a creative outlet. At one point, Kate received a special piece of artwork created by a 5-year-old girl, who wrote, “Kate, I love you,” alongside a heart and rainbow designs. Since conflict erupted in Ukraine, the royal family has expressed support for the war-torn country. Kate and William have previously said they “stand” with “all Ukrainians as they bravely fight for this future”. Sophie Dweck is Associate Shopping Editor for Town & Country, where she covers beauty, fashion, home & decor, and more.

