Fashion
NMSU Fashion Club brings the National Retail Federation to campus for career and scholarship opportunities
Having been on campus for two years, the National Retail Federation has already made an impact on campus by providing life-changing opportunities for students to connect with the retail industry year-round. This membership is not just for those interested in fashion, but for anyone with a passion for retail and business.
What is the National Trade Federation?
National Trade Federation (NRF) is one of the largest retail associations in the world working with retailers, industry partners, universities and the Federation of International Retail Associations (FIRA). Being a member of the NRF provides students with scholarships, resources, networking, and learning opportunities with top industry recruiters such as Target, Macys, Amazon, and Williams Sonoma, Inc.
Dr. Kelley Coffeen, Professor of Apparel, Textiles, and Fashion Merchandising (CTFM), contacted the NRF and Department of Apparel, Textiles, and Fashion Merchandising to bring the organization to campus.
NRF is a competitive organization where students can challenge other universities to be more active in the organization by participating in hiring events and winning scholarships. The benefits are that there are competitive projects and programs, offering skills and opportunities to grow your career in the retail industry, Coffeen said.
There are always events like Recruiter Talks where you can talk to industry leaders to better understand the different retail career paths and find careers that are right for you.
How to join and its benefits
Thanks to the head of the CTFM department and the fashion club, the NRF membership has been paid for and all you have to do is register. I knew our students needed to be connected to industry year-round, and the NRF has a student organization, Coffeen said. So, I contacted them and our department and the dean’s office to pay the initial membership fee, after which the fashion club stepped in and paid for the final two years.
Coffeen recommends those interested in joining the NRF also join the Fashion Club on campus to learn more about the NRF and help with fundraisers to pay for membership. We would like students to join the fashion club and learn, Coffeen said. All students with a passion for retail at NMSU are eligible for membership.
Fashion club president Alex Ruvalcaba said that in the fashion club she was able to connect with people she knew would be useful for networking in the future. Ruvalcaba says she acquired similar connections through the NRF. With opportunities like interviewing recruiters and preparing resumes, I can make those connections and get to know people who can help me create a path once I graduate, Ruvalcaba said.
NRF can be an advantage for many students who may be interested in or consider working with the retail industry in the future. Ruvalcaba plans to be a creative design director for a luxury brand, and while that means she won’t focus on the retail industry, she will still have to understand and work with people in the industry. of retail. I don’t plan to focus on the retail industry but hope to learn more about it through NRF so I can have it in my back pocket whenever I need it, said Ruvalcaba.
University Ambassador of the National Retail Federation
If you want to engage with students and are passionate about the retail industry, you also have the opportunity to be an NRF University Ambassador. The Ambassador position is not only a resume builder, it also offers great opportunities. You may even be lucky enough to go to New York for a retail conference, Dr. Coffeen said. The trip is paid for by the NRF, you only need to complete certain tasks on campus to qualify. The Ambassador’s role is to guide students to certain NRF events that match their interests.
To find more information on career fair events, interviews with recruiters or scholarships, you can visit the NRF website and also follow NMSU Fashion Clubs Instagram @NMSUFASHION to stay up to date with events and opportunities. The fashion club is still promoting events and raising funds to pay for [NRF] so that students can access these opportunities, joining the club will give you more access to the industry and you can connect with people on campus, Ruvalcaba said.
The fashion club meets every other Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Corbett Center.
The link to join the NRF: https://nrffoundation.org/user/join
