The Academy just got a new sustainable dress code – WWD





The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is adding more and more durability to its storytelling. Since 2011, the Academy has collaborated with the non-profit organization Red Carpet Green Dress as part of its initiative to encourage Oscar participants to wear clothing that favors more sustainable materials (such as Tencel, for example) . Organizations will now join forces in a formal partnership to shine a light on engaging topics and support communities and organizations driving powerful change in a broader capacity. As part of the long-term partnership, the groups will host a series of “Sustainability Evenings” dinner parties and promote a new “red carpet style guide” (a voluntary dress code, more or less). Celebrity ambassadors are a big supporter, if not the cornerstone, behind red carpet campaigns. Already, RCGD’s network of ambassadors includes celebrities like Sophie Turner, Marlee Matlin, Tati Gabrielle and Billie Eilish, among others, many of whom have proven their passion through advocacy related to climate change. The inaugural “Sustainability Evenings” dinner series kicked off Thursday with the theme: “Opportunities and Next Steps for Sustainability in Film.” Speakers for the evening included the Academy’s Executive Chair of Impact and Inclusion, Jeanell English; RCGD Founder Suzy Amis Cameron and Chief Executive Officer Samata Pattinson; as well as Anna Jayne Joyner, founder of the eco-consultancy Good Energy. A plant-based meal was served as a nod to Cameron’s other nonprofit, The OMD Plan, or “One Meal a Day”, which encourages the exchange of plant-based food options. plants for at least one meal a day. The next dinner in the series is scheduled for March after the 95th Academy Awards. “While the Academy remains consistent in its commitment to operate as a socially responsible organization with sustainability at the heart of our concerns, we recognize that we can always do more,” commented Jeanell English, Executive Vice President of Impact. and the inclusion of the Academy. “We are proud to partner with RCGD Global. His thought leadership and expertise, along with the active engagement of Academy members, will continue to sustain our necessary and necessary momentum. As part of a broader partnership, the Academy will distribute RCGD’s official “Red Carpet Style Guide” to all attendees, encouraging them to make more responsible fashion choices on the red carpet – where decisions like re-wearing have become a fashion statement – and beyond. The style guide content will cover sustainable outfit recommendations, while highlighting past red carpet designs that are sustainable and include circular inspired actions to take (as RCGD’s app has already given one before). -taste). The full RCGD guide will be available later this month. The resource should help everyday citizens make more conscious style choices. As RCGD’s Pattinson said, the global partnership is about advancing personal sustainability efforts and actions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/sustainability/business/exclusive-the-academy-oscars-new-sustainable-style-dress-code-fashion-1235408782/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos