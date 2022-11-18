Taylor Lautner got a sneak peek at Taylor Dome’s wedding dress | Entertainment





Taylor Lautner got a “first look” at the Taylor Dome wedding dress before getting married. The couple tied the knot at Epoch Estate Wines in California last week and the 30-year-old actor admitted he knew he would be moved to see his bride in her Winnie Couture dress for the first time, so they agreed to break with tradition and saw one another before walking down the aisle. Lautner told People magazine, “We did a first look [before the ceremony] because I knew that if the first time I saw her was when she was walking down the aisle, I would have lost it. “I was surprisingly calmer than I thought. But it was still hard to hold on!” The couple enlisted the services of Josiah and Justin of Samkoma to plan their big day and although they were still very much involved in planning the “romantic and intimate” nuptials, the day still exceeded expectations. The 25-year-old bride said: “It all felt so surreal. “The flowers, the vines, the sky. We were both very involved in the process, so we had high expectations, but it certainly exceeded them.” After the 90 guests, including best man Jason Kennedy, watched the couple exchange handwritten vows, they enjoyed personalized cocktails named after the bride and groom’s dogs, Remy and Lily, before enjoying a feast of salad, pasta with cashew, fish or beef cream. , and food and wine pairings from field to table. Dome laughed: “We are big foodies and wine!” Her new husband added: “We just wanted the day to be celebratory, with no pressure or anxiety. Everyone was so important to us and we all wanted them to be part of the day.” The couple – who reunited in 2018 – enjoyed a first dance to Justin Bieber’s ‘Lifetime’, sung by their friend Aodhan King, before the dancing started. The ‘Twilight Saga’ actor said, “We had a DJ. Tay loves the dance floor, so we wanted some bops so we could break it down.” The couple are very excited about their future now that they are married. The ‘Abduction’ actor said, “It went well with Taylor from the start. I’m so lucky. I married my best friend.” His wife added, “It’s about a lifetime together. And we’re excited to start forever.”

