Fast fashion raises growing concerns over cost to environment and work ethic | Culture

As social media brings trends to light faster than magazines and television ever have, today’s consumers are experimenting with self-expression through a rapidly growing phenomenon: fast fashion.

A term surrounding the rapid design, creation, and marketing of clothing with the aim of circulating maximum income regardless of the cost to the environment, the rise of fast fashion began in 2000.

Since the start of the new millennium, clothing production has doubled according to McKinsey & Company, and while consumers bought 60% more clothes in 2014 than in 2000, clothes are held for only half as long.

Fast fashion’s appeal is directly tied to its trendiness, affordability, and accessibility, all traits that appeal to those on a budget, including students at OU.

Different styles are seen on the OU campus, and many students, including freshman psychology student Chandini Kanderi, have taken advantage of fast fashion through websites such as Shein, Romwe and Zaful.

I think fast fashion appeals to college students because of the cheap prices, Kanderi said. Now, on fast fashion websites, you can find clothes for a quarter of the price of something you’d find at another store. It’s more of a convenience factor to buy fast fashion.

OU 2020 graduate Heather Logan is currently pursuing a joint PhD in Environmental Engineering abroad at the Technical University of Denmark and Ghent University. Logan discussed the effects of fast fashion outside of trends and shine.

What happens to unsold inventory? Even if they are sold, what do consumers do with their used clothes when they decide to buy new ones? Logan said.

The answer is landfills.

In Oklahoma, 37 landfills inhabit the state, as explained by the United States Environmental Protection Agencywhile a total of 2,633 landfills inhabit the United States and account for 12% of the world’s total municipal solid waste. Worldwide, 92 million tons clothing textiles end up in landfills every year, which means that a garbage truck full of clothes ends up in a landfill every second.

The Environmental Protection Agency reported that 84% of clothing ends up in landfills or incinerated, with 70 to 81 pounds of clothing and textiles thrown away each year, according to the Council for Textile Recycling.

Of this waste, the fashion industry is globally responsible for the emission 2-8%carbon emissions and causing 20%industrial water pollution.

Clothing fabrics aren’t good for the environment either, Logan said. More water and chemicals are needed to process the fabric. All of this increases the stress on an already overloaded environment.

When ordering online, consumers receive the package in the mail and likely only wear the garment a few times due to its short lifespan in terms of fashion and overall quality. After the call subsides, the coin is then donated, recycled, or discarded.

Discarded clothing can be very harmful to the environment, causing fast fashion to increase its carbon footprint, Logan said.

However, the fast fashion issue doesn’t start with global landfills. The problem starts with the exploitation and abuse of workers.

Child labour, defined by the International Labor Organization as work which deprives children of their childhood, their potential and their dignity, and which harms their physical and/or mental development, is experiencing its first global increase since 2000.

The International Labor Organization explained that between 2000 and 2016 child labor decreased by 96 million children. However, from 2016 to 2020, child labor increased by 8.4 million children, bringing the total number of working children worldwide to 160 million.

Fast fashion kids do more than sew clothes. Those employedby the fast fashion industry harvesting the cotton before spinning, weaving and dyeing the plant until desirable, risking their health from heat, when using machinery and when they are exposed to the chemicals contained in the dyes.

Following apparel curation, advertising and marketing teams engage consumers through smartphones and other devices.

Technology has made it easier to buy quickly from multiple sources, said Ellie Falcone, an assistant professor at OU of marketing and supply chain management. (Consumers) enjoy the feel of scrolling up and down on a website when shopping for clothes on a mobile phone app.

Companies like Fashion Nova use social media influencers to advertise their fast fashion, tricking consumers into buying cheap items, ignoring the child labor and environmental impacts behind them.

Previously, clothing was divided into four categories: winter, spring, summer and fall. Now, consumers shop anywhere at their fingertips, resulting in an ever-changing fashion industry and the elimination of traditional clothing seasons.

As consumers, we must resist the temptation to buy these products. Business owners need to be aware of the long-term impact of their products, Falcone said. I noticed a lot of discussion on social media sites actively promoting fast fashion news and its impact. I think it’s a great approach to educating consumers and business owners.

With fast fashion showing no signs of waning in popularity, environmentalists will continue to raise awareness about the damage fast fashion does to the environment.