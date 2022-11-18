Dress code in Qatar? : The India Tribune





Doha, November 17 Official-looking flyers have been circulating on social media outlining the cultural expectations of fans attending the World Cup in Qatar. Some include rules for women’s dress: shoulders and knees must be covered. The problem is that it is wrong. While the local organizing committee suggests that fans “respect the culture”, no one will be detained or banned from games in Qatar because of clothing choices. But persistent rumors circulating around appropriate dress and modesty at football’s biggest tournament have also drawn attention to the country’s record on equality. Rothna Begum, senior researcher at Human Rights Watch, has studied Qatar’s male guardianship rules and women’s rights in the conservative country. “Nobody is going to arrest you for this because there is no official dress code,” Begum said. “There is no mandatory dress code and you can’t be penalized for it. It’s just a social restriction, a social tradition. The local organizing committee includes a section on cultural awareness in its fan guide. “People can usually wear whatever clothes they want. Shoulders and knees should be covered when visiting public places like museums and other government buildings,” he said. —AP Social Media Abuse Protection Doha: FIFA and the Global Union of Football Players have launched a moderation service aimed at protecting World Cup players from abuse on social media during the tournament. FIFA said the more than 830 players in Qatar can access a “dedicated monitoring, reporting and moderation service” which aims to filter out hate speech directed at them. The World Cup begins on Sunday, just days after Twitter fired a slew of contractors working on content moderation teams that tracked hate and tried to enforce rules against harmful posts. PA

