How fashion brands are demystifying consumer loyalty and engaging shoppers
With countless fashion brands available to American shoppers, consumers are becoming less attached to brands and more accustomed to switching from brand to brand and style to style. Fashion brands are engaging with both new buyers and repeat customers to generate revenue in an increasingly competitive space and establish their place in consumers’ wardrobes.
According to a May 2022 custom study by Kantar and Amazon Ads of U.S. apparel shoppers, 69% of apparel shoppers say they are undecided about which brand to choose early in their buying journey, up from 30 % vs. 2020. As more consumers begin their buying journey in a brand-agnostic state, suggesting they are open to discovering new brands, marketers need to find ways to stand out among the myriad fashion brands that consumers are exposed to if they want to establish brand loyalty.
Brand loyalty is built on the long-term trust of repeat customers, said Holly Wheeler, vice president of global brand marketing at Wrangler, who has worked with Amazon Ads since 2015. One of the biggest challenges is to understand how loyalty trends evolve, then pivot.
Today, our consumers are looking for exceptional quality backed by authenticity, but they still want individual choice, Wheeler continued. The brands that can deliver reliably, and at the speed consumers demand, are the brands that win with loyal followers in this environment.
Understand the motivations of clothing buyers
Brand loyalty doesn’t necessarily equate to brand exclusivity, and even the most loyal shoppers don’t only buy clothes from one brand. According to the same custom Kantar and Amazon Ads study, 65% of apparel shoppers surveyed have five or more brands in their wardrobe, and 82% mix and match pieces from different brands when creating an outfit.
Consumers’ desire to choose their own outfits also influences their shopping habits. According to research by MRI Simmons, 78% of clothing shoppers say overall appearance is more important than brand when shopping for fashion. For fashion brands looking to retain their place in consumers’ closets, brands may need to prioritize aesthetics over brand recognition.
Fashion consumers are dedicated to maintaining their personal identity and public image through their clothing choices, Wheeler said. This individualized decision-making is rooted in fit and style, as well as beliefs. We continually engage with customers to always understand what our different audience segments are looking for and why.
How brands are leveraging audience insights to reach apparel shoppers
Although shoppers’ motivations and habits are changing, they are open to trying new brands. According to May 2022 research by McKinsey & Co.more consumers are switching brands today than in 2020.
In particular, advertisers can reach new audiences and facilitate brand discovery by taking into account the lifestyles that consumers are looking for through behavioral or contextual cues.
Behavioral audiences can help brands reach relevant groups of shoppers, such as those who regularly buy or search for related products. According to Amazon Ads internal research, on average, brands that reach audiences based on both behavioral and demographic signals saw a 41% increase in consideration compared to brands that leverage only demographic signals.
Marketers can also deliver relevant ads based on what shoppers are actively browsing or demographic signals, which are refined by attributes such as geography, gender, age, or household income.
Using the right values-based messaging at the right time is key to resonating with fashion audiences, said Spencer Lian-Thornton, head of apparel ads at Amazon Ads.
Understanding and activating these audiences allows fashion brands to reach relevant shoppers. For example, shoppers living in colder regions (an example audience demographic) may not be receptive to messages from swimwear brands. However, audiences looking for a warm, tropical vacation (an example of behavioral audience or contextual advertising) may be receptive.
Why Clothing Brands Are Embracing New Advertising Solutions
As Amazon Ads’ Lian-Thornton explains, “Fashion consumers can prioritize personalized curating of their outfits, so brands can determine how their brand fits into the world of shoppers.” As fashion shoppers look to brands that match their aesthetic, digital marketers are looking to the channels these consumers are already interacting with. This means using alternative advertising solutions beyond display ads and Sponsored Products.
For example, interactive shopping experiences, such as Amazon live, help shoppers visualize products through the wardrobes of influencers and style experts. According to research from Amazon Ads, fashion brands that sponsor live shows see 69% of their sales come from new shoppers.
Video ads, including streaming TV ads, also help advertisers reach relevant, new-to-brand audiences and repeat buyers, which can further help drive sales growth. According to research by MRI Simmons, 83% of clothing shoppers surveyed use streaming TV at least once a week. Amazon internal research shows that, on average, apparel brands that used video ads saw a 2.7x higher growth rate in new customers, a 2.8x higher growth rate in repeat customers and 2.2x higher sales growth compared to brands that did. do not include video ads in their strategy (and only include sponsored ads).
According to internal Amazon Ads analysis, streaming TV ad packages that included Twitch showed, on average, 17% more brand new purchases than those that did not include Twitch.
“With new buyers, it’s about building trust at engaging touchpoints throughout their buying journey, but with returning buyers, it’s about fine-tuning your strategies based on their needs. unique,” said Lian-Thornton.
“With returning customers, in addition to showing where they are, brands might consider showing what’s new or what’s coming next,” Lian-Thornton added. “It may be more useful to focus on additional items that can be mixed and matched in addition to their initial purchase or to consider the lifestyles consumers are looking for. Likewise, a loyal customer might also be interested in learning more about brand values, sustainability improvements, or discovering a new collection. »
