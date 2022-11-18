The Best Wedding Dress For You Based On Your Zodiac Sign







nadtochiy/Shutterstock When it comes to choosing the best wedding dress for you, there are dozens of factors to consider. You have to think about style, fit, fabric and details like beading, prints or embroidery. According southern life, understanding your everyday style is a great first step to finding your dream dress. But believe it or not, knowing your zodiac sign’s personality traits and preferences can also point you in the right direction. voguecontributor Ben Evans notes that a person’s astrological style “is a way of placing themselves in the universe, while also projecting an aspect of personal identity”. Your wedding dress is arguably one of the most important pieces of clothing you will ever wear. But with such a bewildering number of options, it can be difficult for even the most decisive bride to know what will be best for her big day (via BBC). To guide you to your dream dress, we’re breaking down the best styles and silhouettes for each of the 12 zodiac signs.

Bold and daring styles suit Aries An Aries bride is bold, confident and adventurous. The AstroTwins would describe you as the leader of the zodiac group, which makes you naturally fearless and passionate (via Astrostyle). You also have a penchant for fashion risks. This means that a sweet and simple wedding dress will not suffice. The best wedding dress for an Aries will have a plunging neckline to feed your inner daredevil, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a healthy dose of eye-catching sparkle.

Taurus loves timeless luxury Taurus can be practical and balanced, but they also have a luxurious side. However, when choosing your wedding dress, you care less about labels than about quality, comfort and timeless beauty. According zodiac style, a Taurus’ signature style is subtle yet feminine, with a willingness to show off the throat and shoulders. Consider an off-the-shoulder silk wedding dress in a classic A-line silhouette to get the timeless look you’re looking for. If you’re still not sure where to start, consider old Hollywood glamour.

Gemini gets the best of both worlds Gemini brides want a wedding dress that their family and friends will be talking about long after the DJ has packed up their speakers. However, it’s normal for you to be a little undecided (via Co-starring). Part of you craves something regal and princessy while your other half wants something bold and modern. To get the best of both worlds, try a wedding dress with a removable skirt. Wow your guests by wearing a stunning ballgown at the ceremony, and wow them again at the reception when you return in a mini skirt.

Cancer prefers the classics Traditional wedding dress styles with vintage or antique elements are perfect for a Cancer bride. As a moon-ruled sign, you’re emotional, nurturing, and nostalgic (via Horoscope). You are drawn to sentimental pieces and classic clothing styles that evoke joyful feelings of family and friendship. If you’re not already planning on wearing your mother’s or grandmother’s dress, look for something with a sweetheart neckline and delicate beading details.

The Lions show their talent for the dramatic Astrologer Lisa Stardust explained toToday that Leos have a natural dramatic flair, are confident, and like to be the center of attention. Accordingly, Leo brides need a voluminous dress with lots of sparkle and shine. If you’re a Leo, look for full prom dresses with layers of tulle, plunging necklines or an open back to provide the perfect amount of drama and elegance. A combination of all three will ensure that all eyes are on you on your big day, as it should be.

Refined simplicity is what Virgos choose Despite their modesty and penchant for perfection, harmonious Virgos are one of the most stylish zodiac signs. You love made-to-measure accessories with natural accents, goddess cuts that highlight your figure and refined simplicity. When shopping for your wedding dress, keep an eye out for flowing fabrics like chiffon and simple yet flattering designs that highlight your natural beauty. As Mecca stylist James-Williams explained to fashionista, Virgos are a sign that will receive all of life’s luxuries and can adapt to changing trends and seasons. That being said, they know what they want and consistently achieve effortless glamour.

Libras should embrace the color Libra brides are romantic and flirtatious trailblazers who consider their partner’s vision when shopping for their wedding dress. According toNew York Post, you’re an expert at striking the perfect balance between classic romance and figure-hugging styles that show off your boobs and butt. Mermaid style dresses with trendy floral designs are a perfect blend of classic and modern. Pair your dress with natural makeup in shades of blush and rosy pink to emphasize your natural beauty.

Scorpios will turn heads in black Everyone knows that a Scorpio bride is a ready-made dress in dark colors that have a magnetic and sensual energy. You’re not afraid to try something new or unexpected in order to make a statement, like a stunning black dress with sleek and sultry cuts. Additionally, Scorpios are attached to styles that make them happy, even if others are afraid of their emotional intensity (via Astrology Questions). As a Scorpio, you’re also incredibly imaginative, which means you’re capable of accessorizing any dramatic dress you choose.

Sagittarius is a real bohemian bride The Sagittarius bride is a free spirit through and through. According stitch correction, you have a wonderful sense of humor and you’re not very picky about your clothes or makeup. Despite this, you are still polite without being stuffy and love bright colors that reflect your inner self. It’s a good idea to choose a wedding dress that combines your love of travel and adventure with a dynamic silhouette that will get people talking. Lace, sparkle and a stunning bouquet are all great accessories to go with your wedding travel style.

Capricorns can wear a jumpsuit Astrologer Lisa Stardust noted in In the style that Capricorn brides prefer a more classic, reserved style with vintage elements like “flowing bell sleeves”, lace accents or a corset with visible boning. As a Capricorn, you’re probably very sophisticated when it comes to fashion, but you never sacrifice trends for comfort. Your practicality and desire to move around efficiently also make a wedding jumpsuit a great choice. Pair it with an elegant pair of heels and statement jewelry for a look your partner (and wedding guests) will never forget.

Pastels are a dream come true for Aquarius Aquarians are forward-thinking people who like to think outside the box. Modest but creative, thoughtful but quirky, you enjoy being trendsetters and aren’t afraid of rebellion (via stitch correction). However, what you don’t like are prints and bright colors. Traditional wedding dress styles in pastel shades of blue and lavender are a great way to stand out from other brides while staying true to your vision of the perfect wedding.

Flowing silhouettes are perfect for Pisces A Pisces wife is idealistic, compassionate, and imaginative. According Brides, you are also warm, emotional individuals who connect with free-flowing water. These fun and free-spirited qualities make you a romantic who will go with the flow on your wedding day. When it comes to dress, Pisces should think of a flowing silhouette with eye-catching elements like a unique neckline, jeweled bodice, or embroidery in shades of blue. Pisces are often drawn to mermaid-style dresses that help highlight your feminine figure.

