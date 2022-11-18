Nigerian designers embrace androgyny at Lagos Fashion Week





Lagos, Nigeria Lagos Fashion Week is an annual event that seeks to lead the way with initiatives that support, strengthen and grow the fashion industry in Nigeria, and Lagos Fashion Week has global attendance. In a country that punishes gay people nationwide with imprisonment, in its northern counties with stoning to death, and as recently as 2019, their Lagos State Police Command Spokesperson warned that anyone with a gay orientation should leave Nigeria or risk being sued on Instagram. post, it’s easy to assume that the gender binary is heavily embedded in Nigerian fashion design. But fashion is both a conversation and a talking point, and there are designers who are pushing that conversation forward, imagining and creating androgynous looks, showcasing their work at an event that also premiered Once a Nigerian trans woman, Fola Francis walks for two (other) designers, Cute Saint and Fruch. Kind Based in Lagos, Bloke was founded by Faith Oluwajimi. With a collection named A Polaroid Named Camouflage, these knitted silhouettes, some named after the brand, were inspired by Oluwajimis’ travels, where he visited around six to seven countries, and the color palette translated for the collection came from some of the flags. of those countries I visited, he said Attitude. Oshobor Peter Dawn Oshobor founded this androgynous brand, presenting a three-piece collection called Na Man You Be, a colloquial way of saying Youre A Man, as a reflection of the impact fathers have on the lives of their sons. Fathers are models of masculinity for sons. Their relationship, especially within traditional Africa, while strong, generally lacks expression and emotion, Dawn said. My inspiration is not just about masculinity, but masculinity in the African context. Therefore, I focus on fashionable clothes with an African touch, to emphasize the Afro-centrism of the art and its inspiration. The story continues Lagos Space Program Referring to their collections as projects, Thompson Adeju is a non-binary designer who deliberately made sure to bring their authentic identity of sexuality to African heritage, into their label, and their project 7 was inspired by the Yoruba culture. The inspiration behind the Project 7 collection is to highlight the similarities between Western tailoring codes and the romance of traditional indigenous aesthetics of dress, they say, [and] in addition to exploring queer semiotics, the collection is also a study in couture. Using archival studio photographs from the early 20th century, we attempt to keep alive the clothing techniques long practiced by the Yoruba. You are Kenya Founded by Akoth Otieno, the unisex brand uses colorful crochet and knit fabrics in its collections. Based in Nairobi, their Mwanzo collection examines where our past, present and future collide in motion. Mwanzo is looking to lay the foundation for the house we intend to build. For this, we have focused on innovation rather than novelty, but also on updating the knowledge we have acquired over the past two years, she said. Attitude. The silhouettes are decidedly intentional, and half of that is because we’ve grown over the past two years where we now embrace our power. This power is not nothing. Representation of all kinds of bodies exists, and it is important to see us on the track, said Fola Francis, speaking to the BBC on a Nigerian law that aims to ban cross-dressing. The hope is that this opens the door for queer and non-binary people to walk in shows, in the future.

